Visiting Navy sailor dies on Guam

A visiting sailor from a San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer died after an incident at Gab Gab Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The nature of their death has not been determined.

The sailor was part of the more than 300-member crew of the USS Rafael Peralta, which is visiting Guam.

"At approximately 2:08 p.m., a sailor assigned to USS Rafael Peralta ... was pronounced deceased at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam," Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for the military's Joint Region Marianas, confirmed Thursday.

The name of the deceased is being withheld for 24 hours to allow for the notification of family.

The ship is moored on Guam for a scheduled visit.

The cause of death is currently under investigation, Moore stated.

The Navy has carved out an area on the Navy base for visiting sailors to have rest and recreation on land under a Safe Haven Liberty port program in light of COVID-19.