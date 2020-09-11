A drastic drop in tourism – 300,000 this year compared to about 1,048,000 from January to August in 2019 – is forcing Guam Visitors Bureau officials to refocus their messaging.

"The sooner this contagion stops, the sooner the tourism industry can recover," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said.

This was the resounding message from GVB officials, including board Chairman Sonny Ada and GVB President Carl Gutierrez, during a Thursday board meeting.

The basic goal, Perez said, is to reduce the COVID-19 positivity rate to less than 3%, ideally closer to the 1.8% to 2% that Guam was posting prior to the August spike.

August saw a surge in new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 in the month alone, doubling the count from previous months put together. The number of hospitalized patients also has increased, stretching Guam Memorial Hospital’s already tight resources. There also have been more deaths – 16 – reported in the last few weeks compared to the previous months’ five fatalities.

With these numbers, GVB has toned down its earlier push to ease social restrictions and reopen tourism to at least Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Initially, GVB was hoping for a July tourism reopening.

The bureau also welcomed Thursday's launch of the COVID digital contact tracing app, which tourism officials said they started pushing for as early as June.

GVB's strategic role right now, Perez said, is to get behind the governor's and health officials' efforts of controlling COVID-19's further spread, including promoting the stay-at-home orders and other social restrictions and health guidelines.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced another weeklong extension of her stay-at-home order through Sept. 18.

1,000 at hotels

Perez said while arrivals to Guam drastically dropped, it's not a total zero.

He said about 1,000 military personnel will be staying at different Guam hotels for the massive Valiant Shield military exercise this month.

"It's still a long way in terms of what we’re accustomed to seeing in hotel occupancy, but a little bit is better than nothing at all," Perez said.

Earlier in the year, military personnel also stayed at various hotels, which helped the visitor industry survive.

Perez said the military personnel will be under strict orders and will have limited movement from their hotel room to the military exercise venues.

Hana Tour closes

The Guam branch of South Korea's largest tour agency, Hana Tour Guam, closed, according to GVB officials.

Perez, putting the closure into perspective, said Hana Tour Guam accounted for 8% of visitors from Korea to Guam in 2018, 6% in 2019, and 4% in the first quarter of 2020.

The Hana Tour main office in South Korea dissolved its operations abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on international travel.

GVB officials also reported service cancellations from most airlines through October.

In the meantime, GVB continues to help prepare the island for the eventual tourism reopening, such as park renovations, addressing homelessness and maintaining tourist sites.