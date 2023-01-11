Arrivals on Guam continue to trend upward compared to prior years, according to statistics presented by Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez during a meeting Tuesday to elect a new board of directors for the bureau.

Arrivals in November 2022 ended about 300% above the same month in 2021, while December maintained the trend, essentially ending more than 500% above the prior year, Perez said.

The first quarter of fiscal year 2023 - from October through December 2022 - appears to bode well for the island's road to recovery, even exceeding original forecasts for those months by 36%, Perez said.

But Perez noted that Guam remains a long way from recording pre-pandemic arrival numbers, with the island's "market nexus" trailing other regions in recovering pre-pandemic travel.

"Globally, North America and Europe are leading the recovery of 80% to 90% pre-COVID levels, as well as the Middle East and parts of South America. Unfortunately, the recovery in the Asia-Pacific is like 17% of pre-COVID levels, and that's our market nexus," Perez told those in attendance at the meeting, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

The total forecast number of arrivals for fiscal 2023 is now 670,000, or about 41% of pre-pandemic arrivals in 2019.

"Our market nexus is basically Asia-Pacific and they are struggling to stay within 17% to 20% of pre-COVID arrivals. We expect, however, some improvement in our particular situation because of some of the specific issues going on in our Korean market," Perez said later at the meeting.

Japan falls last behind other markets at just 20% recovery compared to arrivals in 2019, but is still the second largest market in terms of forecast arrivals at about 130,700 projected visitors. Korea is the largest market, with more than 372,000 projected arrivals, but that still places it at about 51% recovery compared to 2019.

"Our Korean market, for example. We're actually 51% recovered, based on (forecasts). And Japan is still struggling a bit with 20%, but we expect that to ramp up during the rest of the year. Particularly during summer and fall of this year. It's been kind of slow from there, but it is what it is. It's now what we want it to be," Perez added.

Votes delayed

While the GVB membership was expected to vote on board nominees and potentially approve amended bylaws Tuesday, there were not enough members in attendance to form a quorum and take action at the meeting.

The meeting needed 248 votes available for casting to form a quorum, but only 157 members attended the meeting, Perez said, adding that it would not be appropriate to vote for board nominees without a quorum. The bylaws can be approved by membership at a meeting when enough votes are available, or be delegated to and ratified by the board.

"We're still waiting for (board) appointments from the Legislature and the governor for their appointees. If we then have a full board from those appointees, those are the board members that are able to ratify the third amended bylaws," Perez said Tuesday.

The amended bylaws, which can be found on the GVB website, now are reported to be compliant with statute.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez had been at odds with the GVB board, making allegations that members hold conflicts of interest and are violating the Open Government Act.

On May 12, 2022, the GVB board voted to postpone all meetings until the bureau had "harmonized enabling legislation and bylaws passed in 2013 that was deemed illegal by the legal counsel" and for the board to hire its own legal counsel using GVB funds.

The fiscal 2023 budget act, passed last legislative term, granted the GVB general manager full authority and responsibility over GVB's business affairs. Certain lawmakers at the time expressed concern with the provision at the time.

"The setup of the (GVB), there is a board. A board with voting members that decide on a budget, approve a budget for management to carry out. ... This is a huge change to the makeup and the operations of the Guam Visitors Bureau," Sen. Amanda Shelton said during last year's budget session, adding that senators also received a letter from a GVB board member discussing concern over the provisions.