Visitors bureau eyes 50th percentile for employee pay

Management at the Guam Visitors Bureau has implemented a new compensation scheme to move employees up to the 20th percentile of comparable visitors bureaus.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved the adjustment effective April 1, but directed management to inform the GVB board, according to bureau Vice President Gerry Perez, who presented the matter to board members during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The fiscal year 2023 budget included an amendment that gave GVB General Manager, President and CEO Carl Gutierrez full authority and responsibility over the bureau's business affairs. Perez's presentation cited the budget act as the authority for the adjustment.

The vice president said it was "shocking" to learn from a compensation study that GVB employees were at the bottom fifth percentile of comparable bureaus and it was "no wonder" that GVB lost 20% of its experienced employees – seven individuals – to federal agencies and other employers over the last three years.

"This compensation plan is unique to GVB because it's market-based and it's designed to be internally equitable and externally more competitive," Perez said. "The idea is to gradually, in the next several years, migrate to at least the point where employees here are equal to (the 50th percentile) of the visitors bureaus' salaries across the country."

Gutierrez clarified that the compensation update had been in development since last year.

Hearing today

The board meeting came ahead of a roundtable hearing with lawmakers scheduled for this afternoon, related to GVB's enabling act and bylaws.

In light of that, the board did not act Thursday on resolutions related to a "roadmap of necessities" or the agency's enabling legislation.

GVB board Chair George Chiu recommended that the board hold off on any decisions related to what might be discussed today, and instead continue discussion on rules and regulations, and document items board members would like to bring up during the roundtable.

The performance review of GVB management and legal counsel were also on the agenda for board action Thursday. Chiu said he had presented the board with generic evaluation criteria, and they were supposed to discuss the criteria at the meeting, but he wanted to table that ahead of the hearing.

"But I still want the board to look at it and management to look at it to see if it's fair," Chiu said, adding later that he understood GVB may have its own evaluation form.

He also clarified that Thursday's meeting was not to vote on anything regarding management or legal counsel.

Guam law requires that governing boards perform reviews of their chief executives six months after appointment and then every 12 months after that.

GVB board member Mary Rhodes said there was a misunderstanding that the board had called for the review, and wanted to clarify that it's required by law.

"And the fact that management hasn't been going through this previously is an issue, and all we're trying to do as a board is follow the law, and also follow legal counsel's advice with regard to this. And so we've been asking for a copy of an evaluation form," Rhodes said, adding that she got hold of a copy of a statement employees had signed, together with "all of the accolades or the things that have been accomplished" by GVB management in the last couple of years.

From the discussions, it appears that board members did get that document, but only after others got ahold of it, which Rhodes said was concerning.

"It just goes back to the issue again, that whenever this board is supposed to receive something, it's never been furnished to us outside the traditional forms of communication. ... I would like to ask that we have consideration for the board," she added.