Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Thursday said the agency is seeking to hire lobbyists to advance Guam's tourism and other economic interests in Washington, D.C.

Gutierrez brought up the matter during Thursday's GVB board meeting, which also covered the fiscal year 2021 budget, preparations for tourism reopening, and "confusion" on Guam's COVID-19 protocol instructions for arriving and departing passengers at the airport.

"We are missing a lot of items in Washington, D.C., for I don't know what reason," Gutierrez told the GVB board. "We need someone that stays on top of things there in Washington, D.C."

This comes weeks after Del. Michael San Nicolas announced he was able to avert a "disaster" by blocking a Homeland Security bill amendment that would have defunded visa waivers for Guam and the CNMI. Had it not been blocked, it would have killed Guam tourism, he said.

Gutierrez said he's communicated with two potential lobbyists: one for the Republican-dominated Senate, and another for the Democrat-controlled House.

At the GVB board meeting, Gutierrez said the lobbyists "have a lot of pull with the people that oversee Guam, and some in the military side as well," including House Armed Services' Readiness Subcommittee Chairman Rep. John Garamendi and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Gutierrez, a former governor, said he's hoping the fiscal 2021 budget bill, once passed, will cover the costs of hiring lobbyists "not only for GVB but for (the Guam Economic Development Authority) as well."

GVB had yet to provide further details as to the projected costs of hiring these lobbyists, among other things, as of press time.

Guam law allows the governor to spend as much as $1 million of the office budget for lobbying efforts.

These include hiring a firm or organization to provide lobbying and consulting services with the federal government on any of 18 different areas such as the military buildup, decolonization, veterans' issues, Section 30 funding and Compact-impact funding.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in February 2019, said her administration was weighing the possibility of hiring a lobbyist to ensure Guam's continued access to foreign labor under the federal H-2B visa program, Medicare and Medicaid, federal payment of earned income tax credit and the military realignment.

At the time, it was an option since her liaison in Washington, D.C., former Del. Madeleine Bordallo, is prohibited from lobbying members of Congress on behalf of Guam within a year after serving as a nonvoting delegate.

400K vs 500K projected arrivals

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said for the 2021 budget bill, the Legislature increased the projected visitor arrivals to 500,000 from the 400,000 GVB had projected.

With tourism at a standstill and the possibility of a lengthy recovery period, the 2021 forecast is a drastic drop from the record-breaking 1.6 million visitor arrivals in 2019.

Perez said the Legislature also increased the Tourist Attraction Fund forecast.

"I'm not sure how they decided, how they arrived at this number," he said.

While the budget bill reflects GVB's requested $9.3 million budget for 2021, it did not include certain requested provisions including a carryforward provision and spending flexibility. Gutierrez and Perez said they later found out it was an oversight.

'Confusion'

GVB will meet today with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to talk about protocol instructions.

Perez said there's been more confusion experienced on arrival and departure protocol instructions at the airport, and GVB would like to hear directly from Public Health.

The tourism bureau also offered assistance to help with consistent messaging, to build consumer confidence. Perez said GVB has been receiving complaints about confusing directions.

At the GVB meeting, Gutierrez said the Japanese consulate also asked for one point of contact for the Japanese government when it comes to tourism reopening matters.

"That's a very telling thing. I think they were frustrated that there's not one voice coming out of GovGuam," Gutierrez said.

An Aug. 23 trip to Taiwan, meanwhile, has been canceled, Gutierrez said, after the governor felt it wasn't the right time for her to go on such a trip, as part of efforts to encourage resumption of Guam travel among those from Taiwan.

There's no new tourism reopening date for Guam, after the governor scrapped the initial July 1 date.