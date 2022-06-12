Vista Del Mar hearing postponed

Officials proposing to build the first tourism-related development on the beach between Tumon and Two Lovers Point and on the cliff line above, and residents opposing the project will have to wait a while longer before they make their respective cases to the government of Guam.

On Thursday afternoon, the Guam Hybrid Land Use Commission was scheduled to hear testimony on the Vista Del Mar project, a multiphase construction project that will eventually comprise a two-tower hotel, waterpark, multi-tower condominiums and a 50-home subdivision.

As the online meeting’s scheduled start time approached, attendees, including The Guam Daily Post reporter, were unable to log into the Zoom platform using information provided in public notices from the GLUC. Commission staff were able to provide a working link when reached over the phone or through email.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Land Management’s Youtube stream went live briefly, broadcasting a request from agency staff to speak to their counsel from the Office of the Attorney General.

Soon after that, Prutehi Litekyan/Save Ritidian sent out a mass email, noting that “many residents” were having difficulty attending because the meeting ID sent to the public was incorrect. The mistake potentially amounted to a violation of local open government laws, the group alleged.

“We ask that the GLUC please consider postponing and rescheduling the meeting,” members wrote in their email to the commission.

Joseph Borja, the director of DLM who also serves as the GLUC executive secretary, briefly spoke to attendees, announcing that the error resulted in the meeting’s cancellation.

“At this time, we have discovered that the published ad in The Guam Daily Post differs from the notice posted in the government of Guam meeting portal,” Borja said.

Residents in the virtual meeting’s waiting room were initially told the delay was due to “technical difficulties.”

A properly noticed meeting will be scheduled at the “earliest convenience” afforded local laws, which require the public be given notice of a scheduled government meeting no fewer than five working days in advance.

“No Guam Hybrid Land Use Commission meeting was held today,” Borja said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Residents and organizations who signed up to testify or attend via email will be notified of the new date for the meeting.

The GLUC’s formal approval of a height variance to build three 18-story towers for the condominiums is needed in order for the project to proceed as envisioned, but a representative from the Vista Del Mar’s developer has clarified that no variances are needed to build the planned hotel and home portions of the project, since the property has already been zoned for resort hotels – a designation for land with no use limitations, according to Guam law.

In February, protestors voicing opposition to the project told the Post they would rather have a smaller, more sustainable development in the area, or have it remain one of Guam’s few remaining undeveloped coastlines.

Developers have already either scaled down or changed their construction plans based on community and regulatory feedback. For instance, plans to build a Ferris wheel were nixed after the Department of Agriculture registered its concerns of the potential ill effects its lights would have on migratory birds, and a proposed water park was moved to the higher plateau level after residents said they didn’t want a water park to be built by the beach.

The Vista Del Mar construction is to be completed in three phases and could cost upward of $680 million.

• Phase 1: A two-level, 796-room hotel, with one 31-story tower at beach level that scales to an adjacent plateau with a second 33-story tower and a water park.

• Phase 2: Condominium towers with a total of 288 units, 720 parking stalls, tennis and basketball courts, and a swimming pool.

• Phase 3: A modern subdivision consisting of 50 single-family dwellings with parks, playgrounds and a community center.

Vista Del Mar representatives previously told The Guam Daily Post they plan to apply for tax incentives that are offered for hotel construction.