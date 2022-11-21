Is there a volcano erupting beneath the surface of the water in the northern area of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands?

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist from the National Weather Service on Guam, who said, “We are monitoring the volcanic activity northern CNMI and the recent information from the U.S. Geological Survey.”

Aydlett said monitoring this activity is not out of the ordinary.

“We are in a seismically active region of the Pacific and have had volcanic eruptions in the not-too-distant past, including Anatahan and Pagan, to name a couple,” he said. “Small tremors and earthquakes are also common for us on Guam and in the CNMI.”

Aydlett said NWS reminds islanders, as a standard practice, that it’s always a good idea for residents to be prepared for any number of natural hazards and to have multiple ways to receive official information from NWS and Homeland Security.

Aydlett added, “This activity to our north isn’t anything to worry about, but keep a check on updated information that may come from Homeland Security and /or the NWS.”