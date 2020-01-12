Incoming and departing flights in the Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been suspended due to volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano Sunday afternoon.

Philippine Airlines has confirmed PR 110 from Manila to Guam tonight has been canceled. PR 111 from Guam to Manila tomorrow morning also has been cancelled.

Passengers are asked to check their respective airlines, the Manila International Airport Authority announced on its Facebook page.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced a raised threat level as the volcano showed "unrest."

At 2:04 p.m. Sunday, the volcano erupted, sending plumes rising more than a kilometer, the volcano institute stated.

Metro Manila residents reported ashfall that affected the visibility of motorists as well. Thousands of residents are being asked to evacuate, according to wire reports.

Views of the volcano's massive lake have been a popular tourist draw for tourists who flock to nearby Tagaytay City.