A volcanic haze alert was issued by the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office and is in effect through Wednesday morning for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Along an easterly trade-wind flow from Hawaii, a band of haze is making its way to the Mariana Islands. According to the release, the haze is most likely a result of the recent Kilauea activity from Sept. 10 through 16.

The variability in haze density in the upcoming days will be dependent upon the current winds in the surrounding region of the Marianas.

Additionally, it is anticipated there will be a decrease in visibility to a level below five miles. Individuals who have respiratory conditions may consider being indoors during the duration of the alert.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service’s website at https://www.weather.gov/gum/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/