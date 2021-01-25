Voluntary GPD vaccination almost complete

TRAFFIC: A police officer directs traffic as Guam Fire Department firefighters extinguish a fire that had engulfed a vehicle on Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon on Wednesday. Close to 130 police officers and other Guam Police Department personnel who opted to get COVID-19 vaccination have received their first dose. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Close to 130 police officers, administrators and staff of the Guam Police Department have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, said on Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccination at GPD is voluntary, and the 129 GPD personnel who had been vaccinated as of Friday afternoon represent the majority of police department personnel who signed up to be vaccinated.

Twenty-one more people from GPD's list of volunteers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine wait for their turn to be vaccinated.

GPD employees were asked to proceed to the Southern Region Community Health Center on Friday for their COVID-19 vaccine, Paco-San Agustin said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you