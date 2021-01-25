Close to 130 police officers, administrators and staff of the Guam Police Department have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, said on Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccination at GPD is voluntary, and the 129 GPD personnel who had been vaccinated as of Friday afternoon represent the majority of police department personnel who signed up to be vaccinated.

Twenty-one more people from GPD's list of volunteers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine wait for their turn to be vaccinated.

GPD employees were asked to proceed to the Southern Region Community Health Center on Friday for their COVID-19 vaccine, Paco-San Agustin said.