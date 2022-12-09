The Guam Department of Agriculture recognized several civilian volunteer officers on Wednesday.

Officers were recognized for their longevity and active participation in the Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Reserve Program, which is part of the Department of Agriculture law enforcement section, the department said in a press release.

In addition to several officers receiving certificates of recognition Wednesday signed by the governor, lieutenant governor and Department of Agriculture Director Chelsea Muna-Brecht, Conservation Officer Channa J. Thol was given the Officer of the Year award.

“It is an honor to recognize the members of our Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Reserve Program. They perform a service for our natural resources and community many would be uncomfortable doing and, yet, they perform the duties required of a CO and do so as volunteers. Now, that’s a display of excellence in character and team we are proud to celebrate,” said Muna-Brecht.