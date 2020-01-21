Yesterday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Guam service organizations were honored by proclamation of the governor.

The governor, on the 25th anniversary of the service day, commended the Serve Guam Commission, AmeriCorps Guam, and numerous volunteer groups for their commitment, dedication and involvement in the community.

Before the proclamation signing, students and members of the volunteer community gathered along Route 4 in Hagåtña to participate in a wave to honor King.

"The community service that you provide is certainly very important to the quality of life of our people," Leon Guerrero said, speaking to the many volunteer groups in attendance.

Leon Guerrero remembered King as an inspirational person, who's dream is being realized by those who continue to fight for social justice, equal rights, and civil rights.

"Let's move Guam forward for a safe, prosperous, fair and compassionate island," she said.