Volunteers at work in Inalåhan food distribution

GIVING AID: Members of Ayuda Para I Komunidat AmeriCorps, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Andersen Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations and 36th Security Forces assist the Inalåhan Mayor's Office with food distribution Thursday afternoon in the village. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
