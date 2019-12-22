Volunteers cleaned up an illegal dumpsite Wednesday along Chalan Ramirez in Yigo.

Sen. Joe San Agustin organized the cleanup with volunteers from the 36th Security Forces Squadron, staff from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Works, and a team from the Yigo Mayor’s Office which included Vice Mayor Tony Sanchez and village residents.

“The success of this cleanup is due to the response from our community and their love for our island,” San Agustin said. “From our volunteers to those who donated trash bags, gloves and other equipment, we know that Guam is cleaner and greener because of their hard work today.”

A 20-cubic-yard dumpster donated by Mr. Rubbishman was filled with nonhazardous household trash, more than 30 tires and trailers full of other waste.

The dumpster and approximately 50 more tires will be taken by Mr. Rubbishman to the Layon landfill for proper disposal with the help of the Guam Solid Waste Authority.

Other garbage, such as tire rims, televisions and plywood, was collected by Sanchez and his team for disposal at the village’s permitted staging area for proper disposal.

Staff from GEPA helped sift through trash bags to search for items that could be used to identify the illegal dumpers.

The Department of Public Works provided a backhoe to gather and clear the garbage.

More than 300 trash bags and gloves were donated by ERC Hardware in Dededo and the Bureau of Statistics and Plans Coastal Management Program for the cleanup.

“Keeping Guam clean is everyone’s business,” San Agustin said. “I challenge everyone to do their part in ensuring Guam remains the beautiful island we all enjoy. This is a labor of love we should all invest a little time in.”