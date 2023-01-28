Volunteers conduct PIT count

More than 250 volunteers participated in Friday's point-in-time homeless count, visiting about 200 sites for this year's accounting of the island's sheltered and unsheltered homeless population.

The count is an all-day event that begins in the early morning hours and usually ends around 10 p.m., according to Juan Trinidad, the homeless management information systems coordinator for the Salvation Army Guam Corps. The first PIT teams headed out a couple of hours before sunrise, about 4 a.m. These volunteers headed to villages including Hagåtña and Tamuning, and to beach areas.

"We have found some homeless beds. Some of the locations have changed. I mean, it's generally like that every year, right? They don't really stay in one place," Trinidad said.

His first team was assigned to survey a small portion of Hagåtña in the morning. Trinidad went out with a second team to Yigo from 8 a.m. to noon. By the time The Guam Daily Post spoke with him late Friday afternoon, he was about to head out for a third round of counting.

PIT counts are conducted nationwide every year on a single night in January. It is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assess the housing, health care and social needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. On Guam, the count is conducted by the Guam Homeless Coalition, which is composed of nonprofit organizations, government agencies and private sector representatives.

The Bureau of Women's Affairs is a member of the coalition and Friday was the first time BWA Director Jayne Flores took part in the count.

"My team was down south and it went well. We have tracks where we are told to go and check, but we also went and looked down other roads and found other people that are living in tents and interviewed them. Most people were receptive ... to taking the survey. And those that wanted to get services signed the form," Flores said.

Most of the people her team encountered were living in tents, she said.

"We interviewed one gentleman, who is a veteran, who was living in a tent on the shoreline in (Inalåhan). There was another man who was living in a tent on his property and we're going to try to get him possibly some services to build a more permanent structure. Because it's his land. He just didn't want to leave it," Flores added.

The Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention provided rapid response services, according to its director, Robert San Agustin.

"If any of the PIT count teams encountered anyone who needed services right away, ... anything that was a government agency benefit, that's when they would give us a call and immediately respond and try to help them out," San Agustin said.

This year's count is particularly important, given the island's population decrease reported in the 2020 Census, according to Samantha Taitano, president of GHC and executive director of Mañe’lu, who issued statements in a release published Thursday.

"Our homeless numbers were also decreasing before the pandemic, but we did see an increase with the 2022 PIT count data. This year’s count will help us continue to better understand how the pandemic has affected homelessness on Guam and assist us in obtaining federal funding in order to provide needed services for these individuals," Taitano added.

The 2022 PIT count revealed a total of 1,087 sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals on Guam, the release stated. There were 790 counted in 2020 and 875 counted in 2019. The 2021 PIT count was shelter only and counted 680 individuals.

This year's count also comes after the sudden death of Margaret Hattori-Uchima, who was head of the University of Guam School of Nursing and a devoted member of the GHC, the release stated. She died after being pulled over the reef while paddleboarding Dec. 26, 2022.

"We dedicate this year’s PIT count efforts to Dr. Margaret," Taitano stated in the release.