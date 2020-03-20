Earlier this week, the governor called for the shutdown of all nonessential government of Guam operations as a way to mitigate further spread of the coronavirus on island.

This resulted in public schools on Guam having to close, too, leaving students who may rely on the school lunch program hungry.

With schools being closed for days already, friends Mariana Crisostomo and Dominque Cruz decided to do something about it.

On Thursday the two, along with employees from Fizz & Co. at Agana Shopping Center, filled 300 paper bags with a hot dog, bottled water, an apple and a bag of chips, ready to be distributed to children who wanted some lunch.

The idea first started when Cruz came across a Facebook post of a Las Vegas restaurant distributing lunches to children in need, Crisostomo said.

Cruz messaged Crisostomo, "This is such a cool idea, do you know if anybody is doing that on the island?"

"I said, 'No, but I'm so down to do it here,'" Crisostomo said.

Crisostomo reached out to her mother, owner of the Hagåtña diner, to use the venue to distribute the lunches.

All within a day, their idea had taken off.

As a safety precaution, the two also prepared alcohol strips for visitors and wore gloves with hand sanitizer ready while they handed out the lunches.

"It's wonderful that Fizz & Co. is doing this for the public ... (and bringing) the community back into the light," said Tamuning resident Vic Dorion. "That everything gets better soon, somehow, in some way."

Vic and his wife Regina found out about the event through their kids' teacher and brought them over for a quick lunch.

"We don't know why our kids have to suffer from not going to school," Regina said. "My kids are crying, they love education and love school."

"It was really cool ... and an opportunity to go out and support what they're doing," said Greg Rosario.

The Agana Heights resident came with two children who he said haven't been out of the house since the announcement of COVID-19 on island.