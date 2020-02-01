Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Salvation Army building in Tiyan early Friday morning to conduct this year's Point-in-Time homeless count with the Guam Homeless Coalition.

Performed every year, data collected by count volunteers will be used in the development of programs and facilities that aid the island's homeless population.

Team leader Anthony Cruz and his group were among the last to leave the start site in Tiyan.

Armed with survey sheets and supplies packed inside tote bags, they drove to a small stretch of road behind some residences in Yona. On one side of the road were concrete homes, fenced and sitting on clear yards. On the other, a gravel and dirt path led to the wood-and-tin structures and tarp roofing that would be familiar to residents living in northern Guam.

Cruz and his group departed here.

Homelessness, for purposes of the count, can be defined as "sheltered" or "unsheltered." A sheltered individual is under transitional housing or living in an emergency shelter.

But the vast majority of Guam's homeless are unsheltered, meaning they are mainly living in public spaces or in substandard houses, which are structures without proper roofing and entryways or are not normally meant to function as a home, such as a cargo container.

A woman and a man exited a residence farther inside the path, one with an apparent concrete foundation, but with walls made of tin and its windows boarded. The woman greeted the volunteers and asked where they were from.

One volunteer answered that they were from different organizations gathering data on homelessness so the island could receive more funding.

"Okay, that sounds nice," the woman said.

A breeding ground for mosquitoes

Around the home were a myriad of items - tools, cans, a swing set frame, some clothes hanging on wire and countless places where water could settle and hold, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As the whole world appears fixated on the new coronavirus, the volunteers handed the pair - and other residents they encountered - mosquito repellent spray bottles, to protect against the dengue disease that resurfaced on the island late last year.

Back to the main road and farther down was another, poorly maintained road, leading to a small network of similarly substandard homes in Yona.

Cruz and his group canvassed the area, calling out to residents over the loud barking of neighborhood dogs. Along this road was a car, seemingly torched. A mattress stood to the side and the words "Keep Out" were written in bold.

'I try to be self-supporting'

A couple of volunteers pushed through. A man appeared from a wood-and-tin structure farther inside. His face seemed worn but he welcomed the volunteers, shook their hands and even offered them vegetables he'd grown in his backyard.

His name is Frank Muna. The 51-year-old makes a living through gardening, selling his crop to a market in Hagåtña. He grew peppers, some citrus trees, and eggplant, among other things. He'd given up growing coconuts - with rhino beetle infestations to blame.

A question volunteers asked was the type of barriers residents faced with employment. Some said they were employed, some had transportation issues. Some had no one to take care of their young children. Some were not looking for employment, while others were actively applying, hoping to get a break.

Muna said he didn't have a car, so he rides with his sister or a friend to sell his crop.

He had been living in the area for four years but had been growing crops there for some time. He used to stay with his mother. He had trouble with people dumping on his land, so he decided to settle in.

He said he isn't relying on government subsidies.

"I try to be self-supporting. I try to educate people to make it on their own," Muna said.

The volunteers wrapped up, said their goodbyes, handed Muna a tote bag and mosquito repellent, and left for the next area on their list.