While Guam is still in recovery mode after the devastation of Typhoon Mawar, Guåhan Sustainable Culture, commonly referred to as GSC, is restoring its gardens.

Community members showed their support by participating in GSC's efforts, helping restore and revive the community garden in Hagåtña.

“The damage from the typhoon was pretty bad, but I think it could have been worse,” Minerva Hermosilla, GSC program director, said. “We lost a couple garden beds and we have a tree that fell that is now covering about six garden beds.”

The garden was lush and full of plants before the storm hit, including bell peppers, an archway of passion fruit, herbs and flowers. The aftermath resulted in the removal of most of the garden's plants, leaving only a few tiny survivors in the soil.

The nonprofit organization said the largest number of volunteers in a long time came to the garden during the first week of the cleanup.

“I want to give a jump-start to the community garden and support as much as I can, where I am needed,” GSC volunteer Donna Quichocho said.

Volunteers provided aid by clearing debris, removing a variety of plants and trees and planting new seedlings.

Most volunteers were active supporters, customers and community partners. Prior to the typhoon, Quichocho purchased produce as well as the monthly basket the organization offered.

“We're just one step forward to going back to normal,” she said. “I can provide and support with my hands, my own time and to help out in however way I can. It felt so great to be able to help.”

Hermosilla said the Dededo garden experienced the most damage. Despite the setback, the organization is determined to push forward. GSC and its members have set their sights on revitalizing the northern garden soon.

Volunteer days for the Hagåtña garden are from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

“Our community is so generous,” Hermosilla added. “The support that we have had so far has been amazing and so empowering. I really like volunteer days. Just being at the garden and being able to interact with the community and seeing their faces light up when we talk about food security and growing food is awesome.”

Guåhan Sustainable Culture is recruiting 48 individuals to become a part of the AmeriCorps program, Hermosilla said.

She said members will work at the community garden, teach others how to grow food and provide interested individuals with seedlings if they want to start their own gardens.

AmeriCorps members will get a monthly living allowance of $528. If an individual finishes a whole year with the program, the member will receive an educational award of $3,172.50.