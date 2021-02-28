For 9-year-old Ainsley Williams, it was nice getting to come out on a Saturday morning and do something to help the community.

Williams and her parents were among the 25 volunteers from the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. The crew painted the power poles along Route 8 in Mongmong Toto Maite a bright, reflective yellow.

Mike Barcinas, lead for the MTM Mayor’s Office maintenance crew, said they really appreciated the help of their sister squadron to promote safety along one of the island’s, and certainly the village’s, busiest roads.

He said there’s been a number of accidents on the stretch of road, some of which were cars running into power poles.

“This is a big help … now that the power poles are painted, hopefully the drivers will be able to better see them at night,” he said.

Melissa Swenson, whose husband is Tech Sgt. Daniel Swenson, said it’s something they do to help their sister village “cause it helps the community see that we’re here as one big family.”

“We’re painting power poles to hopefully prevent accidents,” she said, reiterating Barcinas’ comments about safety.

For Tech. Sgt. Christopher Badger from the 36th OMRS, the project is simply him and his coworkers giving back to the island.

“For me, this is where we live,” he said. “It’s really the big thing. You really don’t want to sit and don’t do anything. We’re a part of this community and we really want to get out and help the communities that we live in.”

Earlier Saturday morning, just before the painting project started, the OMRS joined Mayor Rudy Paco for a donation ceremony.

The group donated, in support of national dental awareness, 500 care packages containing a toothbrush, tooth paste and dental floss paired with educational literature on dental hygiene.