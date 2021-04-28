About 17.36 tons, or 34,720 pounds, of trash was collected by more than 1,000 volunteers on Saturday's Guam Earth Month Islandwide Beautification cleanup.

According to a press release from Adelup, the Guam Solid Waste Authority, where all the trash was brought to, recorded the total weight of the garbage collected. The collection consisted of household and white goods, loose metals, tires, and other bulky waste.

The top collection sites were addressed by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency at an illegal dump near the Harmon sinkhole in Tamuning and the Palau Community Association of Guam at an illegal dump along Lada Road in Dededo, the press release notes.

GEPA’s efforts resulted in the collection of approximately 2.75 tons of household garbage and 0.74 tons of bulky waste, including white goods, loose metals, electronic waste, construction, demolition debris and mattresses. The Palau Community Association's efforts resulted in the collection of approximately 1.57 tons of garbage.

The effort was led by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, overseen by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, in collaboration with the Guam Visitors Bureau.

“Thank you to each and every one of the volunteers who dedicated the time and, more importantly, took ownership of our island. While Gov. Lou and I remain committed to reforming policy to end our longstanding litter problem and reduce the amount of waste we put into the landfill, we each have the power to make positive changes today,” said Tenorio. “Let us continue this momentum to create a cleaner, greener Guam for all.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also thanked the community for helping as the island prepares to reopen to visitors, which is expected on May 1.

“Slowly but surely, we are taking steps to reopen our island. Thanks to our people and their continued vigilance to protect one another – by practicing the three Ws and getting vaccinated – we can make this transition from pandemic response to recovery,” she said. “It’s time to Get Up And Move and to prepare our island to welcome back visitors to our shores once again.”

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez urged the community to continue to maintain the island's cleanliness and beauty.

“Si Yu’os ma’åse’ to Gov. Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Tenorio, the Islandwide Beautification Task Force and all of the volunteers for a successful cleanup. We are so proud of the community for coming together to spruce up our island as we work to re-energize our visitor industry,” Gutierrez said. “I encourage all of you to continue to do your part in keeping Guam beautiful every day.”

Adelup also acknowledged the help of i*Recycle Program Administrator Peggy Denney and the Agat Mayor's Office for leading efforts to sort and recycle collections, and Mr. Rubbishman for sponsoring the roll-off bins.

Anyone wishing to get involved in future efforts can email ibtf@guam.gov.