Perhaps the third time is the charm when it comes to creating something beautiful and useful for swimmers and surfers in Malesso'.

That’s what a group of friends from the southern village are hoping as they’ve reinstalled an artfully colored surfboard donated by local surfer Marbou Pohl. Artist Ariel Dimalanta painted a colorful wave against a blue “sky” with a sun under the village's name.

The volunteers, include Charlie Puhl, incorporated the surfboard in a spot under a spigot that surfers use to rinse off.

The first surfboard was broken in two. The group repaired it and returned it to the shower spot, only to have it broken again.

“I’m heartbroken to see this (vandalism),” said one volunteer. “It’s so sad but we try out best to make our village beautiful.”

They noted that Mayor Ernest Chargualaf supported their project, as well as other efforts the group has made to help bring some color and beauty to their home village.

Other projects include flower planting projects and repainting the “boat” that welcomes people to their village. They also plan to put up a “Welcome to Malesso'” sign with “Adios” on the reverse side.