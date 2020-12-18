Anyone who has passed by the Guam Memorial Hospital in the last few days may have enjoyed a cheery Christmas display.

A group of wonderful volunteers and companies spearheaded by the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association worked tirelessly to light up GMH with joy and hope during what is arguably the toughest year the hospital and its hardworking staff have experienced, GMHVA stated in a press release.

“The staff of GMHA have been working tirelessly this year, around the clock, taking care of our people; this was the least we could do. Bringing the Christmas spirit and joy to our hospital is an act of love and gratitude. We hope the staff, patients and visitors alike will be able to enjoy the holiday display,” said Joyce Crisostomo of Cars Plus. Crisostomo also is a GMHVA Volunteer of the Year and past president

GMH Volunteers Association invites the island to drive by and enjoy the display, which will be up through Jan. 6, which is the celebration of Three Kings.

The project was made possible with the help of Guam Windward Memorial, Eddie and Clare Cruz of Eddie Cruz Hardfill, Mayor Johnny Quinata of Umatac, and the GMHVA committee consisting of Crisostomo, Toni Pecon, Cecilia Solidum, Rose Cahill and Josephine Mesa. The giant gingerbread house was put together by Tina Flores, Sujin Bec and Christel Ferrer.

Crisostomo thanked the companies and volunteers for their generous contributions and their time, noting that it took many hours to set up the display and get every detail right.

"Christmas is the season of joy, giving, families united, and peace on earth. These donors and volunteers embody the Christmas spirit and we are so grateful for them," Crisostomo said.

To learn more about this program and other ways to help GMH Volunteers Association, visit gmhvolunteers.org or email gmhva2020@gmail.com.