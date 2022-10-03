Tanguisson Beach in Dededo recently got some positive attention, thanks to volunteers from the Airman Leadership School at Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo.

“But, as a part of its 5-week course, they do a community service project in every class and we have seven classes a year,” said Master Sgt. Kurt Schaefer, the confidant of the schoolhouse. “And so this particular class decided as their community service project that they wanted to do a beach cleanup at Tanguisson Beach. And so part of that was they got together as a class and decided, 'hey, this is how we want to give back to the island, into the community.'”

Program participants included members of various branches of the U.S. armed forces, Schaefer said.

“So, the Airman Leadership School consists of Air Force enlisted members that are E-4 going to E-5 (to) become first-line supervisors,” Schaefer said. “First-level leaders within the enlisted structure - they come to our school and here on the island. We also have Coast Guard, Navy, Marines. All our services are able to come through our schoolhouse, but it's mostly airmen.”

Members of the 36 Logistics Readiness Squadron joined the group in cleaning up the beach.

“As a team, we got together,” Schaefer said. “We cleaned up the beach and then, afterwards, just kind of hung out and had a little barbecue and enjoyed the beach. I would say we had about 35 or 40 people that showed up.”

A boat, aluminum cans, plastic items and foam containers were among the trash picked up from the shoreline.

“Just a lot of items that people will kind of leave behind when they hang out at the beach. So, lots of cans and drinks and, like, takeout food Styrofoam, and there's some other random items and things that wash up on shore from the ocean. So there was quite a bit of that, too, like just plastics and a little bit of fishing nets,” he said.

Schaefer, who is from Ohio, has been living on the island about 18 months.

He said, although most of the volunteers aren’t from Guam, they wanted to keep the island clean as if it was their own home.

“I told our students and everybody that we gathered there together, as a lot of us aren't from here. We ... actually have three people that live on Guam in the Reserve, but the rest of us aren't from here," he said. "And so, what I told them is that ... while we're here, we consider Guam our home. We have the privilege of living here on this island. So let's just treat it like it was our home. Let's keep this beautiful island clean, as it is just a privilege of being able to live here for the short time that we have.”