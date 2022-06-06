The Mayors' Council of Guam has not outright rejected the idea of supporting the latest attempt to build a trash incinerator that converts heat into a power source, but it may hold further discussions on the topic.

Guam Resource Recovery Partners representative David Sablan appeared before the MCOG in early May to drum up support for the controversial project.

Guam law forbids trash incinerator facilities.

A draft resolution was then forwarded to the mayors' council.

However, a motion was made during the June 1 council meeting to not adopt the resolution.

Five mayors' council members voted for the motion while 10 abstained. MCOG Secretary Louise Rivera, mayor of the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipality, mentioned 16 votes were needed. But regardless, the motion failed. No other motion was made, and the resolution may still be adopted – or rejected – in the future.

Council President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said he would like to call for a meeting just to discuss the waste-to-energy proposal so that mayors have adequate information for their decision-making.

Alig said during the meeting he talked to some mayors who support converting waste to energy, but who also had questions and wanted to see how the concept could be partnered with a zero-waste initiative. He said he wanted to hold off on adopting the resolution so they can have more discussions and develop a more informed stance on the topic.

Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue made the motion to not adopt the resolution. Gogue said he echoed the president's comments, in that he believed the information provided to the mayors' council so far is insufficient.

"The question is did they do their due diligence and obtain the buy-in of the community? ... Did they discuss this with any of the senators and get a buy-in from the Legislature," Gogue asked. "Had they discussed this with Guam EPA and do they have buy-in from Guam EPA? Guam Solid Waste, Guam Power Authority, all the entities that would be impacted ... I have yet to see anything from this group that shows the community's buy-in into this program."

Support signing of 2015 agreement

The resolution before the mayors' council has the title of supporting the construction of a waste-to-energy facility as a solution to Guam's solid waste disposal issues and as a reliable source of renewable energy.

The resolution is not about converting waste to energy as a general concept, but would specifically support the signing of a 2015 agreement between GRRP and the government of Guam.

Incineration as a way to dispose of trash has long been banned on Guam, and GRRP has been involved in a years-long legal dispute with the government of Guam over a license to build a waste-to-energy facility on the island.

The resolution makes reference to the license and the lawsuit, including settlement initiatives in 2015 and the court's 2018 affirmation of an enforceable agreement.

The resolution does not state, however, that the GRRP lawsuit has been dismissed over failure to prosecute, but GRRP is seeking reconsideration.

For years, GRRP has been engaged in a legal dispute with the government of Guam over an agreement to build a waste-to-energy facility. The company argues that it had secured an exclusive license before the local ban was enacted and sued the government for breach of contract.

There had been multiple attempts at mediation but in July 2021, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III granted GovGuam's motion to dismiss GRRP's case for failure to prosecute. The complaint was initially filed a decade ago and has undergone several years of stop-and-start litigation, according to the court's decision. There were patterns of year-long delays and GRRP had done little to advance the case for many years, the decision added.

GRRP is seeking reconsideration of the court's decision, arguing that progress had taken place, including a settlement agreement that required the submission of legislation to exempt GRRP's license from the incinerator ban. But the bill was never transmitted to the Legislature, GRRP stated. GovGuam argued that reconsideration should be denied. Counsel for GRRP sought more time to reply.

Past efforts

Although there is currently no legislation proposing to repeal the existing incinerator ban in local law, trash incineration has been discussed in the public sphere from time to time.

The Guam Power Authority, for example, began to develop a waste-to-energy feasibility study in 2017.

The study was not completed due to "obvious constraints" regarding the possibility of moving ahead with a waste-to-energy facility, according to the utility.

"If it seems constraints would be lifted, GPA will conduct and publish the results. GPA believes (a waste-to-energy) plant could contribute to meeting its renewable portfolio mandate. However, at this time, we will continue to concentrate our efforts on solar (photovoltaic) renewables," GPA stated.

Should waste-to-energy surface as a solution for Guam, Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chairman Joey Duenas has said that the matter needs to be presented to the community in a clean slate, an apparent reference to the GRRP issue.