Lawmakers are set to vote today on Bill 325-36, the power rate credit program, after spending two days in emergency session. The measure was placed into the third reading file Monday afternoon, but not before a number of amendments were made to the proposal.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credit to all residential, master-metered and commercial customers of the Guam Power Authority, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings for five months. The legislation is an answer to consistent rate hikes due to rising fuel costs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Master-metered customers, which are residents living in housing facilities serviced by master meters rather than individual unit meters, were specifically included as beneficiaries. The measure also now requires validation of all master-metered accounts, mandating that GPA obtain a notarized list of the number of active residential sub-accounts under the master meter "to ensure proper application of the credit."

Technical adjustments were also made to the appropriation for the program, as well as amendments for other budgetary or finance matters, but the main concern discussed Monday once again involved federal funding.

There had been concerns brought up regarding local government finances and the use of General Fund moneys to support the credit program, when federal dollars through American Rescue Plan funding could be available, although that assertion is disputed by Adelup.

Funding source

Another significant amendment added to Bill 325 somewhat alters the funding source. Excess General Fund revenues in fiscal year 2021 and the fiscal 2022 General Fund appropriation in the bill are now listed as possible sources. A third source is any federal funds that can be used for the purpose of the legislation.

Moreover, no local funds may be used for the program as long as federal funds that can be used for the bill's purpose are available.

Lawmakers spent Monday morning discussing the applicability of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CSLFRF) at the governor's disposal.

Del. Michael San Nicolas was invited to speak on his understanding of American Rescue Plan requirements.

The delegate, appearing to read from an overview of the CSLFRF final rules, stated that the funds can be used for utility relief.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has taken an opposing interpretation. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn also told lawmakers last week that he saw nothing in the final rules indicating federal funds could be used to offset rate increases caused by fuel price hikes resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

San Nicolas stated Monday that that depended on how the situation is presented to federal authorities.

"Truth be told, if we do go to (the U.S. Department of the Treasury) and say that we're trying to fund anything as a result of Ukraine, or inflation or any other purpose other than COVID-19 relief, then of course Treasury will come back and say, 'No. You can't do that.' ... However, if we go to Treasury and say we want to use these funds for utility relief in line with the authorized purposes to respond to COVID-19, Treasury will of course say, 'Yeah, it's in black and white.'"

Guam is nowhere near economic recovery, saddled with a high unemployment rate and lagging tourism industry, the delegate stated, adding that there is "no reason" why the CSLFRF cannot be used "under the premise of providing additional COVID-19 relief for our community."

San Nicolas added that the income threshold argument applies to everything else that is not a territory, as Guam and other territories fall under their own "special checkbox."

In responding to statements made in session, Adelup accused San Nicolas and certain senators of spreading misinformation.

"It has been suggested that our administration should exploit Guam’s categorization as a 'disproportionately impacted community' to simply stand on Marine Drive and hand out checks to everyone who drives by. ... The final rule provides that in designing a program or service to respond to a disproportionately impacted class, we must identify the impact and tailor an appropriate response. The rule specifically provides that this assessment of impact requires data or research that measures the negative economic impact, and that ‘data about the … desirability of a response … should not be the basis for assessing impact,’" Adelup stated, in part.

Regardless of the interpretation of rules and any legislation passed, lawmakers cannot force the governor's hand in utilizing the CSLFRF.

The power rate credit program is intended for ratepayers regardless of income, and administration officials also have pointed to income requirements in the rules as another reason why CSLFRF is inappropriate for the credit program.

Speaker Therese Terlaje noted Monday morning that Congress had presumed households to be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic effects if they are households and populations residing in the territories or receiving services from those governments. This is stated in the overview of rules for the CSLFRF.

Adelup’s statement stressed that a critical direct aid program that is not based on measurable data, such as income thresholds – which instead give cash to people who, as a class, cannot demonstrate an impact – "violates the letter and spirit of the law."