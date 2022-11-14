An expected new member for the upcoming term of the Guam Legislature is hoping one pending bill in the current body does not proceed to a vote in the final session for outgoing senators this month.

William Parkinson, who finished in the top 15 of legislative candidates in the 2022 general election, according to final, unofficial results published by the Guam Election Commission, has written to Speaker Therese Terlaje, who also is anticipated to be certified a winner in the same race, requesting she support his call not to vote on Bill 291-36, known as the Guam Heartbeat Act.

The measure would further restrict legal abortions on Guam by allowing private citizens to sue doctors who perform the procedures after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

According to Parkinson, the issue he has with a vote proceeding is the number of “lame-duck” members of the Legislature, a term used to describe elected officials who are not returning for a succeeding term in office.

In total, 6 members, or 40%, of the body falls into this category, and will not be returning in the new term.

Two lawmakers, Sens. Clynt Ridgell and Mary Torres, chose not to run for reelection. Two more, Sens. Tony Ada and Jose “Pedo” Terlaje failed to win their respective races, with Ada choosing to run for lieutenant governor on this year’s Republican gubernatorial ticket. And the measure’s author, Sen. Telena Nelson, lost her contested primary election when pursuing the position of Guam’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, a race ultimately won by Republican Sen. Jim Moylan.

Parkinson, who is among the candidates expected to be sworn in as senators in January, told the speaker that the outgoing members are “beyond the scrutiny of the electorate who have expressed their concern about this issue.”

"By allowing this emotionally charged issue to proceed during the holidays, after the general election, in lame-duck sessions, we cast a long and dirty shadow over the lawmaking process, creating a scenario in which both sides lose,” he wrote.

The incoming freshman lawmaker urged Speaker Terlaje not to repeat past “mistakes” during other sessions that closed out legislative terms, and instead proposed the matter be taken up in the 37th Guam Legislature.

“By doing so, you allow everyone to approach this important debate in the light of regular order, subject to the judgment of those who sent us here,” Parkinson wrote.

But in a statement sent to The Guam Daily Post, the current legislative speaker said the Organic Act allows “duly elected senators” to “consider all lawful subjects in its sessions until the next inauguration.”

Changing this is not under the purview of the speaker or any local lawmaker, she stated.

“If he wants to reduce the Organic Act authority of the Legislature, he will need to discuss that with the U.S. Congress,” Therese Terlaje stated.

One local law that does exist mandates a narrow restriction for lame-duck officials, prohibiting employees working for those who lost elections from receiving pay raises.

The speaker, who chairs the committee that heard and reported out the bill currently under scrutiny, said further inquiries on the “fate” of the Heartbeat Act should be directed to the Committee on Rules, which is chaired by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Barnes, in a statement of her own sent to the Post, said because of the authority granted in the Organic Act, what outgoing senators choose to vote or not vote on are “matters of conscience.”

Barnes said, however, that some issues are “so divisive” that taking them up after an election has passed “will seem politically convenient."

“Given the importance of this issue, I think it should be considered by more than a lame-duck body. I will not support its movement to the floor for that reason,” Barnes said.

According to the speaker, the agenda for the 36th Guam Legislature’s final regular session is expected to be approved during the Nov. 15 meeting of the Committee on Rules.