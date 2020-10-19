Legislation that would overhaul animal welfare laws on Guam could be voted on as early as November, said Sen. Sabina Perez, who introduced Bill 185-35 in June 2019.

A public hearing on the bill, also known as the PAWS Act, was held earlier this year. Final revisions to the legislation are being made in close collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, said Perez.

"We have a few technical edits in need of review, but once completed by the AG's Office, I am confident the legislation will properly modernize our statutes," she said.

Given the timeline, Perez said, she expects the bill to be up for a vote in the upcoming November session.

In July, a neighborhood dog in Yigo was found with his neck cut. In September, a small dog was found tied and drowned in a river in Talofofo.

"Like everyone in our community, I am deeply disturbed by recent episodes of violent animal abuse," Perez said. "It's horrific to think of the violence inflicted on these innocent animals. Nothing can justify such calculated cruelty."

She said the issue should not be overlooked during the current health crisis.

"Even in the midst of the pandemic, our government must do all it can to address violence in our community," Perez said. "It's also important to note the high correlation between animal cruelty and other, similar forms of violence: child abuse, domestic violence and elder violence. By protecting against animal cruelty, we can also help address these other forms of community violence. We must stop the violence by ensuring our laws meet the expectations and ethical standards of our island community."

If signed into law, the bill will be known as Pugua's Law, named after a family dog who was shot and killed in Yigo in September 2018. Two indictments against Gerald Wayne Cruz II for the alleged crime were eventually dismissed.