Vote on animal cruelty bill expected next month

Legislation that would overhaul animal welfare laws on Guam could be voted on as early as November, said Sen. Sabina Perez who introduced Bill 185-35 in June of 2019.

A public hearing on the bill, also known as the PAWS Act, was held earlier this year. Final revisions to the legislation are currently being made in close collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, said Perez.

“We have a few technical edits in need to review, but once completed by the AG's Office, I am confident the legislation will properly modernize our statutes,” she said.

Given the timeline, Perez said, she expects the bill to be up for a vote in the upcoming November session.

In July, a neighborhood dog in Yigo was found with his neck slit. In September a small dog was found tied and drowned in a river in Talofofo.

“Like everyone in our community, I am deeply disturbed by recent episodes of violent animal abuse. It's horrific to think of the violence inflicted on these innocent animals. Nothing can justify such calculated cruelty,” said Perez.

She said the issue should not be overlooked during the current health crisis.

“Even in the midst of the pandemic, our government must do all it can to address violence in our community,” said Perez, “It's also important to note the high correlation between animal cruelty and other, similar forms of violence: child abuse, domestic violence, and elder violence.

Guam Animals in Need, or GAIN, board president Cyrus Luhr said protecting animals is not only the right thing to do but is also a crucial tool in spotting and combating other forms of community violence

“Nationally, 89% of women with pets who had an abusive relationship reported their animals were threatened, harmed, or killed by their abusive partner. Pet abuse is also found in 88% of households being investigated for child abuse. Locally, Child Protective Services tells us they often find harmed animals outside homes of abused children,” said Luhr.

Luhr said that the pandemic makes the need for the legislation even greater.

“With violence prevention groups stating that incidents of domestic violence are increasing during this pandemic, it's more important than ever that we combat animal abuse and use it as a warning flag to identify repeat offenders who also harm humans,” he said.

If signed into law the bill will become known as Pugua’s Law, named after a family dog who was shot and killed in Yigo in Sept. of 2018. Two indictments against Gerald Wayne Cruz II for the alleged crime were eventually dismissed.

“I hope to see unanimous support for the PAWS Act, and for its prompt enactment into law. This is a long-overdue update to our animal cruelty laws, and the public is deeply frustrated by a seemingly never-ending string of animal cruelty incidents,” Luhr said.