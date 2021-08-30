Vote on budget bill set for Tuesday

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the government's budget for the next fiscal year tomorrow evening, just hours before a statutory deadline for them to pass an annual spending plan.

Debate on the measure continued late into Saturday night. The final amendment entertained in the Legislature's committee of the whole came from Sen. Telo Taitague. She proposed that the governor submit a bill that outlines any budgetary changes resulting from the use of a $600 million pandemic bailout authorized by Congress.

"She should at least provide us with information on where that money is going to, but she's not," Taitague said during deliberations on her motion. "So I'm asking my colleagues – this is an opportunity for (Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero) to provide that information to each and every one of us. I don't know why anybody in this Legislature wouldn't want that information."

Taitague's amendment was one vote shy of passing.

Sen. Amanda Shelton saw a narrow defeat for her amendment that sought to give $410,000 to the Elder Justice Center, a part of the Public Defender Service Corp., that provides legal aid to local senior citizens.

"It may be hard for some of my colleagues to accept that, even in our culture, elder abuse is increasing," Shelton said. "With the growing waitlist for the services of the EJC, many of our island's manåmko' must choose between private legal services we know they cannot afford in their pursuit of justice, or continuing to suffer in silence – a choice they should not have to make."

The money instead was directed to the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens, which potentially could aid the center and other programs for the elderly, according to a release from Shelton.

'One major issue'

The Legislature is in recess until Tuesday evening while the budget bill is engrossed. The formal reconciliation process ensures only approved changes are put before senators when they cast their final votes on legislation.

The time will be spent by lawmakers such as Sen. Chris Duenas, who are on the fence about the measure, to consider whether to support it. Overall, the Legislature's minority leader said he likes the budget's conservative revenue projections, and doesn't have many concerns about its provisions.

"I do have one major issue, however," Duenas said Sunday in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.

Duenas' stance on the budget bill was "undetermined," mainly due to an amendment that increases the current fiscal year's revenue by $50 million and dedicates the money to tax refunds.

"As long as I've been doing budgeting, I have never seen a proposed fiscal year budget ... raise revenue for a prior year's budget," he said. "I was completely taken aback."

Not meeting that projected $50 million increase as the budget bill now proposes would result in a deficit for fiscal year 2021, Duenas pointed out.