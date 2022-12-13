The Guam Heartbeat Act has pushed past debate on the floor and is now on file for lawmakers to determine whether the controversial measure should pass later this session.

Sen. Telena Nelson is the main sponsor of the bill, while Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and Amanda Shelton are co-sponsors. They voted to place Bill 291 into the third reading Monday, along with Sens. Joanne Brown, James Moylan, Telo Taitague and Jose Terlaje.

Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the motion, as did Sens. Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin and Mary Torres. Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes was absent and excused.

Also known as Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks – sooner than when women might know they are pregnant. The measure makes no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

San Agustin, self-described as “anti-abortion,” but opposed to measures that make no exception for rape or incest, attempted to amend the bill Monday. He proffered changes that would make it so a physician would not violate the ban upon performing the abortion, if the pregnancy was the result of rape or other crime, or the result of incest. The amendment failed, however, with only San Agustin, Ridgell and Jose Terlaje voting to include it.

San Agustin then attempted to do away with the civil enforcement provisions of the bill.

“The second best thing, right, to a lottery? Sue somebody. I'm not in support of anything like that,” San Agustin said. This amendment also failed to pass, but this time, Shelton joined in voting for the change of language.

The only amendment from San Agustin that managed to pass Monday was a requirement to implement a sexual abuse prevention program in schools.

The Guam Heartbeat Act is modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Act, which authorizes citizens to sue anyone who may have violated its provisions. In addition to the threat of litigation, this enforcement scheme was intended to help the law dodge judicial review at a time when abortion was still protected as a constitutional right.

Abortion is no longer considered a right by the U.S. Supreme Court, and despite other laws coming into force, the Texas heartbeat law also remains in place. The legislation has been described as a “bounty hunter” law because of the cash payout that awaits complainants should they succeed.

Bill 291 similarly allows citizens to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who performs or induces an abortion in violation of the measure or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion, ... regardless of whether the person knew, or should have known, that the abortion would be performed or induced in violation of this section.”

Women who seek or obtain an abortion are exempt from lawsuits.

The potential for frivolous lawsuits drew concerns from the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce, as did the possible risks posed by the ban to women's health providers.

During discussion Monday, Torres said Bill 291 is not “wholly a pro-life bill” and appeared to be “merely a pro-lawsuit bill,” which she said is why she has never expressed support for the Guam Heartbeat Act.

“Many who spoke at the hearings believe that life begins at conception, but this bill doesn't say that. Many discussed the plight of Guam's forgotten children, but this bill doesn't address that. A pro-life ethic would make prenatal care more accessible, overhaul our foster care system, bolster adoption, subsidize child care and eradicate homelessness. But this bill does none of that. What it does, and all it does, is turn neighbor against neighbor in exchange for cash prizes,” Torres said.

The senator said she believed the best way to address the issue of abortion is through a voter referendum, as was contemplated in Guam's decades-old abortion law. An injunction bars the enforcement of that ban, but it was never repealed from law.

Ridgell objected to Bill 291, stating that he did not support the bill for numerous reasons. The first was that he supported a woman's right to choose an abortion. Ridgell also said that he did not support allowing “people to sue people for money for something they disagreed with.”

“I don't even think the bill contains any specifics in terms of how do you prove you've been harmed by that person's decision, in order to sue that person for that decision. So how far do we take this down its logical course?” Ridgell said.

While the Texas Heartbeat Act has survived several challenges, it did recently hit a legal snag.

A Texas court threw out a lawsuit against a doctor, ruling that a person does not have legal standing to sue if they have not been directly impacted by the abortion services provided. While the ban remains in place, the ruling did set “an important precedent for other courts when considering whether bounty-hunting laws violate states’ constitutions,” a release from the Center for Reproductive Rights stated. The organization represented the doctor in the lawsuit.

Nelson, in her initial statements on Bill 291 Monday, said the premise of the bill was to “defend the life in the womb at the first instance of a heartbeat.”

During his statements, Duenas said months of debate had transpired over the bill, and the “righteous time” had come for it to reach the session floor.

“I will end with this. I call it a quote. I know my good friend, (former) Sen. Bob Klitzkie has not put a patent on this statement, but I think it puts the exclamation, and I wanted to attribute this quote to (Klitzkie). ... The quote goes like this, 'When is it ever right to take the life of a vulnerable innocent human being?'” Duenas asked. “I can say, with a resounding affirmative, the unequivocal answer to that question is never.”