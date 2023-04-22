Vote on lower LEAC eyed in May

The Public Utilities Commission, the body with final say on utility rate matters on Guam, won't be able to consider the rate reduction recommended by the Guam Power Authority during its regular meeting this month.

GPA General Manager John Benavente informed members of his governing board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, that he is recommending a rate reduction in the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, the portion of an energy bill that pays for the fuel used to power the island's generators.

Benavente eyed implementation May 1, but it appears the PUC won't be able to act on the matter until next month, meaning implementation by that date won't be possible.

The PUC agenda for its April meeting was already set and noticed without the LEAC matter and, as stated by PUC Chief Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, it would violate the Open Government Law for the PUC to consider the LEAC without noticing it properly to the public.

Moreover, the CCU hasn't decided on the recommendation yet – that will come next week – and, according to Horecky, the PUC hasn't received a petition from GPA requesting changes in the LEAC or any calculations or updates in a report.

"PUC always confirms with GPA what matters it requests to be heard at the meeting before the notice of meeting is published in a newspaper of general circulation," Horecky said.

"The PUC will be glad to expeditiously act on a petition when GPA files the same, but will not be able to do so until its May meeting," he added.

Benavente did tell the CCU that if May 1 is not possible for the LEAC adjustment, then he would look at getting the rate recommendation implemented by June 1. That would still be a couple of months earlier than when the LEAC is scheduled to be adjusted this year, in August.

GPA is proposing to drop the LEAC from about 32 cents per kilowatt-hour to about 26 cents per kWh. That is the result of lower fuel prices and the utility being able to cut away at its underrecovery - the financial impact to GPA when rates aren't high enough to cover the cost of fuel.

Another round of $500 credits?

As utility officials contemplate a rate reduction, lawmakers are considering whether to pass another extension to a power bill subsidy program.

Bill 83-37 proposes another five-month extension to the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, which provided $500 in credits spread out with $100 monthly disbursements over five months. The program was first enacted in July 2022 and extended five months in December of that year. April is now the last month for the program.

But to pass another extension for the full five months, lawmakers will first need to find enough money. Five months will require about $26.3 million. The funding source in Bill 83, fiscal year 2022 excess revenues, is only enough to cover about the first three months. There is about $15.5 million available in fiscal 2022 excess. That leaves a balance about $10.8 million.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of the bill, said the measure should pass immediately, as the funding source could at least cover the first two months and nearly the entire third month.

Additional funding could be drawn from fiscal 2023 excess, or American Rescue Plan moneys could be used to cover certain eligible expenses, freeing up money in the general fund to use on the extension, according to Terlaje. The governor also could use her transfer authority to cover the balance, the speaker said.

Recent appropriations for government pay raises and school maintenance and repair have taken from fiscal 2023 excess revenues, about $40 million in total. Revenue projections for this fiscal year were adjusted appropriately to take into account those appropriations.

However, the general fund revenues report for March, the latest report, still shows about $10.5 million in fiscal 2023 excess revenue.