Vote on NDAA expected today; bill includes Guam's H-2B authorization

Congress is expected to vote on the 2021 military spending legislation, which includes a provision that would allow H-2B labor for civilian projects on island.

Currently, H-2B labor has been limited primarily to military projects.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas had introduced an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The amendment passed with an unanimous voice vote in favor as part of an en bloc amendment, according to a press release.

He said Congress is expected to vote on the full NDAA today.

Amendment No. 515 to the 2021 NDAA "extends H-2B exemptions contained in Section 1045 of Public Law 115-232 for skilled construction labor related to military realignment projects to civilian projects throughout Guam."

Guam's commercial, construction and housing industries have lacked labor forces after the federal government, in late 2015, started declining local businesses' requests for H-2B workers. A new interpretation of the H-2B policies reduced the nearly 100% approval rate to nearly 0%.

Congress eventually passed legislation that allowed H-2B exemptions for military-related projects. However, this failed to provide relief for commercial projects, which also saw an increase in cost due to the labor shortage.

The Guam Economic Development Authority estimates up to $1 billion in canceled or delayed private sector projects because of this problem, according to San Nicolas.