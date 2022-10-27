The Public Utilities Commission will meet today to determine what the next fuel surcharge will be for Guam Power Authority ratepayers.

Prospects are grim for anyone hoping rates would at least stay the same, let alone go down.

"Unfortunately, we'll probably see some kind of increase. Whether it will be the one recommended by the (PUC administrative law judge) or something else, I don't know. It'll be up to the seven commissioners to decide. But my guess would be we're going to see some kind of increase as of Thursday night," PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson told The Guam Daily Post.

The fuel surcharge, officially known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, is the portion of the power bill that pays for fuel - and is a major factor in monthly energy costs for residents.

The LEAC, which is adjusted regularly, has only increased since February 2021, along with the cost of fuel. The latest set of increases began in July, with a shift up to about 25 cents per kilowatt-hour. The rate went up to about 29 cents per kWh in September.

The PUC opted to hold off on a third increase requested by GPA, which will apply from November through January, and decided to make that determination in October.

"We're pretty far underrecovered right now. That's the problem," Johnson said Wednesday.

Underrecovery is how much GPA loses between the cost of fuel and the current fuel surcharge.

GPA saw a high of about $47 million underrecovery in August, which was unprecedented, officials said. Rate increases have tempered the financial imbalance, but it is still hovering at around $41 million at the moment.

Leaving the surcharge alone for the next three months is expected to maintain that level of underrecovery, which poses concerns for the utility.

"We're at the point where GPA is actually having difficulty making payments for the fuel on a monthly basis. They were kind of close the other month, I guess. And they're also having a little difficulty in cash flow with payroll. So, that's about as far as we can accommodate at this point in time. So, we have to start shrinking that (underrecovery)," Johnson said.

GPA's proposed third rate increase was 34 cents per kWh. That represents an 11.76% increase for the average total bill. The proposal from the PUC ALJ is a little lower, at nearly 32 cents per kWh. Neither option will eliminate the underrecovery, just affect how much it gets reduced.

As Johnson stated, the fuel surcharge will ultimately depend on what commissioners decide, regardless of any proposals or recommendation.

GPA is moving to cleaner burning, but more expensive fuel, to comply with a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Ongoing improvements

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for ratepayers with the construction of the Ukudu power plant, according to GPA officials. The power plant is more efficient, resulting in about 500,000 barrels less per year in fuel imports. It can also utilize liquid natural gas. Renewable energy is expected to reduce fuel reliance further.

Commissioning for the Ukudu plant is anticipated to take place in April 2024.

"There is a solution. And that solution is less than two years away. ... Mark my words, all these energy costs are going to go down. Either that, or I walk out the door. That's how much I believe," GPA General Manager John Benavente said, jokingly, during a meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities Tuesday.