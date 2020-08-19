Today marks the last day to register to be able to vote in the 2020 primary election, which now also allows for the very first time the use of ballot marking machines.

These machines help voters with disabilities, and help reduce crossover voting.

Crossover voting, or voting for both Democrat and Republican candidates on the partisan ballot, remains the most common mistake during Guam's primary elections.

Voter registration for the primary races ends at 8 p.m. today at the Guam Election Commission, or at mayors' offices, except in Hagåtña, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Those who want to register and then immediately avail of the in-office absentee voting can do so at GEC in Hagåtña, before 7 p.m. today, she said.

ExpressVote devices

Pangelinan said GEC received 10 new ballot marking devices called ExpressVote, a touch-screen technology that produces a paper record of one's votes for tabulation.

The use of these machines is an option, in addition to the use of traditional ballots for voting.

Pangelinan said people with disabilities will find this new ballot marking machines helpful. It's a step toward a more independent voting experience for people with disabilities, she said.

GEC staff, she said, will offer the use of the devices as early as Wednesday.

The machines produce a paper vote summary card that provides voters with the chance to review their selections, and verify that their vote was recorded accurately.

Pangelinan said this feature will help reduce crossover voting, and therefore help prevent ballots from being spoiled.

In the 2018 primary elections, there were about 900 crossover votes, an improvement from the 2,000-plus recorded during prior primary races.

Election commissioners in July allowed the purchase of these ballot marking devices from GEC's vendor for its new tabulating machines, the Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software. ES&S has proprietary ownership of ExpressVote.

GEC's three new tabulators bought from ES&S can count both traditional ballots and those from the ExpressVote.

An authorized technician from ES&S is now on Guam to help make sure the tabulators and the electronic voting machines are properly working.

Early voting

Early voting continues during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, but with new early voting hours:

Aug. 17 to 21 -- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 to 28 -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There won't be early voting on Saturday, Aug. 22, to give GEC more time to prepare for the Aug. 29 primary elections.

Anyone who wants to vote early can call GEC at 477-9791 to make an appointment.

More than 1,700 have so far availed of early voting to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and help avoid long lines during primary election day.

That's still a fraction of the nearly 55,000 registered voters thus far.

No testing required

Pangelinan also said that based on Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines, GEC staff need not be tested for COVID-19 testing unless as part of contact tracing or when they show symptoms. GEC staff can also volunteer to get the test.

Some commissioners on Monday night recommended testing GEC staff, as well as precinct officials, pending a review of DPHSS guidelines.

During the Aug. 29 primary election, precinct officials' temperatures will be checked before they enter the polling places, Pangelinan said.