The general election saw various candidates out and about as they drew up support and spoke to voters this election. In addition to the gubernatorial, senatorial and delegate races, voters were also charged with electing members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Guam Education Board.

The CCU is the governing board for the Guam Power Authority and the Guam Waterworks Authority. There are five seats at the CCU but elections are staggered. Three seats at the CCU were available for the taking this election and there were six candidates: Michael Limtiaco, Francis Santos, Simon Sanchez, Nonito Blas, Ricardo Unpingco and Melvin Duenas.

Blas was set up just outside George Washington High School, a voting precinct, Tuesday morning. If elected into office, Blas said, he would continue plans to get Guam off fossil fuel and move into renewable energy. He said he would also examine how efficiently the power and water utilities functioned.

"I bet you we can gain some efficiency. So, as we gain efficiency, we'll have cost savings and you'll pass those savings on to the consumer," Blas said. "We can't do much about gas prices, ... but what we can control is how we run our agency."

Unpingco, a former GPA general manager, also said he would continue with procuring renewable energy for Guam if elected into office, in order to meet renewable portfolio mandates.

"But at the same time, we have to work with the Legislature and the governor to amend the laws that have to do with bid protests. Because the bid protests are killing us. And unless we get those laws changed, that will be the only way we get this thing done in about a year or so," Unpingco said.

Current GPA General Manager John Benavente also has spoken about procurement concerns.

The procurement for one of GPA's renewable energy phases had been delayed due to protest, which ultimately led to the project being put on hold.

There were nine island residents seeking six elected seats on the GEB this election. They were Peter Alecxis Ada, Mary Okada, Joseph Santos, Maria Gutierrez, Angel Sablan, Ron McNinch, Lourdes Benavente, Raenate Camacho and Elaine Ulloa.

McNinch, who is currently appointed on the board, was up bright and early to vote Tuesday. He said his big priorities for the school board are to stabilize the education department with a new superintendent, early childhood education, and bridging junior and senior high school students with colleges or vocational schools.