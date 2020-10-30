Today is the last day to vote early at the Guam Election Commission. Any registered voters who miss that date can head to the polls on Tuesday, Election Day, along with some 20,000 others.

Starting tonight, voters currently at designated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities will get homebound voting service if they requested it, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

"We hope to clear them by Sunday," Pangelinan said.

GEC dropped off 900 flyers earlier in the week at the Bayview Hotel Guam and the Dusit Beach Resort Guam.

Voters at these facilities need to call GEC right away at 477-9791 to request homebound voting service.

This is in coordination with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, to ensure that even those in COVID-19 isolation and quarantine will be able to exercise their right to vote, Pangelinan said.

12,000 votes in

Nearly 12,000, or some 21%, of Guam's 55,542 registered voters already voted as of Thursday noon, based on preliminary GEC data.

"Make your voice heard," Pangelinan said. "GEC is doing everything it can and everything it knows how with regard to minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Join us by voting early and help minimize the spread of the virus."

GEC member Jerry Crisostomo is personally projecting a voter turnout of 55% to 60%, which is about 30,000 to 33,000.

To vote early at GEC, here are 10 things one needs to keep in mind, Pangelinan said:

Bring a validly issued identification. It could be an expired ID, but it has to be government-issued such as a Guam ID, driver's license, a U.S. passport, or a Guam college or high school ID.

Make sure to be at GEC before 6 p.m. today.

No more appointments are needed for both curbside and in-office voting today.

If it's in-office voting, voters can park behind the Staywell Building, right beside GCIC Building.

Bringing one's own blue or black pen is encouraged.

Wear a mask.

Your temperature will be checked.

Observe a 6-foot distance.

Sanitize or wash your hands after touching any surface.

Put your "I Voted" sticker on, and encourage others to also vote.

Guam expanded the early voting period so people can safely vote in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delegate candidates

Del. Michael San Nicolas is currently at the Bayview Hotel, a government-designated COVID-19 isolation facility, after he started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 including a slight cough, shortness of breath and body aches the past few days.

He said he was diagnosed on Thursday to have viral pneumonia and remains under monitoring and isolation.

The Democratic delegate, seeking a second term, said he may "likely be voting from government isolation" facility.

He arrived on Guam nearly three weeks ago and, after 14 days, he remained COVID-19-free, until he started noticing symptoms for viral pneumonia.

"I encourage people to hang in there and thank you so much for your concern and prayers," San Nicolas said Thursday in a 2-minute video message.

'Everybody's vote counts the same as everybody else'

Former Delegate and former University of Guam President Robert Underwood, who is also running for delegate, voted early Thursday morning with his wife, Nerissa.

"We're feeling pretty good," Underwood, a Democrat, said. "The miracle of democracy, ... everybody's vote counts the same as everybody else, doesn't matter how well educated you are, how much money you have, how much property you have, it all counts the same. That means you have to really honestly respect each and every human being."

Sen. Wil Castro, a Republican delegate candidate, said he plans to vote today.

The candidates for delegate are among 100-plus candidates whose names are on the ballot in the 2020 general election.