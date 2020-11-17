There's a steady stream of voters making their way to cast their ballots in the run off race for Guam's next delegate to Washington D.C.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

"If you are registered to vote, for the general, even though you didn't vote in the general, you’re welcome to come out and vote and are eligible to vote," Maria Pangelinan, Guam Election Commission executive director.

As of Monday, there were 5,059 early votes either through curbside or walk-in at the GEC office, as well as 538 homebound votes and about two dozen votes from off-island absentee ballots received.

Today's runoff election was required following a three-way race during the general election in which none of the candidates received the necessary 50% plus one to win.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas received 13,000 votes, of 45.95% in the Nov. 3 general election. He got 3,700 more votes than former Del. Robert Underwood.

Underwood received 9,300 votes or 32.87%.

Republican Sen. Wil Castro landed in third place. He got 5,942 votes or 21% of the votes cast.