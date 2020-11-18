After a surge of early and homebound voting the past week, the day of the congressional runoff election in most central and southern villages, from Merizo to Asan-Maina, was generally quiet and there were no wait times at all.

"It's not surprising at all," Mike Torres, 59, said of the first runoff election in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, after he voted at Jose Rios Middle School in Piti on Tuesday. "All day long, it's been a low turnout."

But just the same, Torres said he's curious to find out whether Del. Michael San Nicolas will continue to represent Guam in the U.S. House of Representatives, or if Robert Underwood will get his old job back.

Louis B. Griffin, the Guam Election Commission's site manager for the Santa Rita polling site, said the runoff election was off to a slow start, with only 50-plus voters in six hours.

"It's been slow," he said.

He was hopeful that the polling place would see people trickling in after office hours, just like in the Nov. 3 general election.

Most polling places in the south were devoid of the buzz and energy that used to greet voters heading into their election precincts prior to the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Guam shores.

Only Underwood's campaign had a presence in most southern polling places. Sometimes there were only two campaign persons stationed outside the campus gates, waving at passing motorists.

In Guam's southernmost village of Merizo, there were only about 35 who voted mostly by curbside in the first five hours.

In Umatac, fewer than 30 had voted in four hours since the 7 a.m. start of voting.

'Every vote' is important

Associate Justice Robert Torres Jr. and his wife Sen. Mary Torres, who voted together at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita, said it's important that everyone "exercise their right to vote" so they can choose the leaders they think can best represent them.

"As the senator said, as Mary said, every vote in every election is important," the associate justice said. "That's the one thing that people have in this democracy, that they can freely choose their leaders, and so they should exercise that right."

While many thought the voter turnout wouldn't be significant, the Torres couple, who voted around 1 p.m., said there was still plenty of time for others to head to the polls, which closed at 8 p.m.

"Every vote in every race is always important but I think right now, too, with the representative in Congress, it's a pivotal time in the history that we have the person who truly has the heart of Guam in that office," Sen. Torres said.

The Republican senator said the two candidates, both Democrats, are "both well qualified," but there was another criteria she considered.

"For me, it was the person that I felt moved me the most," she said. "The person that most reflected my values is the person that I voted for."

The associate justice and the senator also expressed their gratitude for the election volunteers and employees for their service and dedication.

"It's a very stressful time and the fact that they came out to volunteer is very important. I'm always grateful. And I thank them for being there, volunteering today," she said.

The associate justice said the Guam Election Commission staff "has done a tremendous job in ensuring that you feel comfortable when you come in."

"They're exercising the safety protocols that I think are necessary to ensure that they minimize the risks, and so we're very grateful for that," he said.

War claims

In Agat, 54-year-old Paul Cruz said one's voice can't be heard "unless you vote."

The result of the delegate runoff election, he said, would help determine whether his father, a World War II survivor, would finally receive his war reparations.

His father hit a snag in his war claims application, Cruz said.

"It will kind of hurt if he (the winning candidate) doesn't represent my interest, and he has to take it to heart and I will be keeping an eye on this. Because if he does not represent me, my family's needs here on this island, that's gonna affect my vote the next time around," according to Cruz, right after voting at Oceanview Middle School.

Rather that opting for early voting, Cruz said he chose to show up on Election Day.

"I wanted to make sure that my vote is turned in correctly. I wanted to be the one to turn in my vote. I don't want nobody else handling my ballot, so that way I'm sure that my ballot is in there and it will be counted. That's why I did it myself," he said.

As for the low turnout, Cruz said he hoped there would be more voters in the afternoon after work.

'Shortchanged'

Priscilla Tuncap, 85, said she and husband Jesus Tuncap, 91, feel strongly about one of the two delegate candidates, so they made it a point to vote at the Asan-Maina Community Center.

Of particular interest to them is the candidate's platform on the war reparations program.

"That's very important because I lived through it. And I feel that we were shortchanged with the amount of award. So that's one of the issues," she said.

As for the low voter turnout, she said she's not surprised.

"Especially because people would rather go to the beach than to vote," she said.

Neurina Taijeron, 26, of Santa Rita, said she weighed the candidates' performance in current or former office in choosing whom to vote for.

Taijeron, who voted with her father, said she was also hoping more voters would show up at the polls.

Ahead of the runoff election day, more than 5,600 early and homebound votes were already in.

GEC and political party officials said the runoff election's voter turnout could be 40%-45%, lower than the already record-low 52% seen in the 2020 general election, mainly as a result of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and this being the second time people would have to go out to the polls.

'Our voice' in Congress

"The key for me is, who's gonna best represent our voice over at the United States (Congress)? Who's gonna be able to let Congress know, or the people there, what our issues (are) and who will come up with alternatives to help solve the issues we are facing now?" said Greg Quan, 45, also a voter from Santa Rita.

He said GEC made the voting process easy and safe, as Guam remains under the highest level of pandemic condition of readiness.

For some, their reason for heading to the polls was a result of other people's persuasion.

"I wasn't planning to vote today, but friends and family and stuff like that pushed me out to vote today, so that's why I'm here," said Michael Ebio, 43, of Piti.

He said his choice of who to vote for was also pretty much influenced by others.

"I got persuaded by family and friends to come out and vote for a certain person," he added.