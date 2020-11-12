The Veterans Day holiday and heavy rainfall Wednesday didn’t stop dozens of voters from heading to the Guam Election Commission office to cast their votes in the runoff election for the island’s next congressional delegate.

A line of cars pulled up outside of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña in the first couple of hours of early voting.

“What’s going to happen during this pandemic is going to affect all of us. So, it’s important for us to make sure that we elect the congressional delegate we want,” said Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director.

The two candidates are incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood.

The runoff election was called after neither of the candidates received the 50%-plus-one votes needed to win in the general election Nov. 3.

“The math says that one of them will get the 50 percent plus one,” she said.

More than 700 voters have taken advantage of getting their votes in before the Nov. 17 runoff election.

“I think it’s a right I want to continue to have and that’s the reason I am here,” said Vicente Borja of Santa Rita, who is a military veteran.

Borja was among those in the community who spent time during the holiday walking into the GEC offices to vote early.

“Because of the pandemic, I would rather come here than go to the polls with more people, and I want a good representative for Guam,” said Mary Mendiola of Dededo.

Other voters like Nora Perez of Dededo said she has been voting early since before the primary election was canceled.

“I just want to make sure we choose the right representative for our island for Congress,” Perez said.

The process was easy for voters and quick for those who opted to walk into the GEC. “It’s not too bad. I was in the drive-thru but it was way too long. So I decided to get down and it was smooth.”

Perez said the pandemic has been hard on everybody, but she encourages everyone to get out and vote safely.

Early voting continues at the GEC offices in Hagåtña until noon on Nov. 16.

The runoff election is scheduled for Nov. 17 at all 22 polling sites from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are practicing social distancing. We want to make it safe for you and all the precinct officials and GEC staff,” Pangelinan said.