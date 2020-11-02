Guam voters continued to make their way to the polls Friday afternoon, hours before early voting officially ended.

Agat resident Frankie Casil said he wants to see new faces in power after the election.

"I think it really boils down to who can make the change for the people," said the 27-year-old. "I'm looking for change in our next Legislature and especially in the mayoral race, someone who can bring change to the village."

One of his biggest concerns, he said, is how federal pandemic aid is being handled locally.

"For me, it's transparency," he said. "Where is all the money going? The CARES money – people know it's there but we don't see it. The administration needs to get its act together because they are leaving us up in the air."

Karen Storts and Ladd Bell, on the other hand, said they agree with how the current administration is handling the pandemic.

Storts she wants to elect a Legislature that will work with Adelup.

"That is why it's important that our Legislature agrees with our governor," she said.

"There is no direction coming from the federal government, so the governor needs support for what she is trying to do," Bell said.

'It's an important decision'

Graciela Jimenez, 36, of Yigo said the outcome of the race for congressional delegate will likely shape how the island responds to the pandemic.

"They all have their own agendas and what they want to accomplish," she said.

She said she looks at each candidate's background when deciding for whom to vote.

"I just look for experience, mainly," she said, "I just wanted to put in my vote. I think it's an important decision."

Dededo resident Jan Mendoza, 22, said he gets most of his information about the candidates online.

"The ads on YouTube or Facebook are the ones where I really hear about them and their plans for the future," he said.

Education

Twenty-six-year old Rafael Sablan said he voted for candidates he thinks will support the education system.

"Education is No. 1. Primarily education, because Guam needs a lot of work and we can only get better from here and it starts with the youth," he said.

If you want change, you have to vote, Sablan said.

"I think it is really, really important. A lot of people take the right for granted and they don't know how big of a change they can make," he said.