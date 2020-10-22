Voters who claimed they were too ill to vote in person caught shopping

Homebound voting is reserved for registered voters who are bedridden or too ill to come to the polls, but some Guam residents lie about their condition and some get caught red-handed.

It's a waste of energy, time and other precious resources in the middle of a pandemic, according to the Guam Election Commission.

"We've experienced where we go to the house and we have to wait for them to come home from Kmart," GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told mayors on Wednesday at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center.

Some mayors have been helping their constituents fill out or submit requests to GEC for homebound voting service.

Pangelinan "respectfully requests" mayors who recommend the service to make sure the voter is "truly homebound," because it takes a lot of preparation and resources to provide the service.

More importantly, GEC employees face the risk of being exposed to homebound voters who are positive for COVID-19, Pangelinan said. So she hopes employees won't need to spend resources to go to a home if the voter is capable of going to the store or leaving the house.

Moreover, the time spent by GEC employees to go to a home where the voter is not really homebound takes away from those who truly require the service.

Pangelinan said providing homebound service is also costly.

"So please make sure. It's a very expensive service. And for us right now it's almost scary. Because we don't know if they have COVID-19 but we are trying, we are working with Public Health," Pangelinan said.

At the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting, Pangelinan said GEC provided homebound voting service to more than 250 people. Since then, that figure has increased to at least 324.

In-office absentee voting or early voting at the GEC office in the GCIC Building in Hagåtña continues through Oct. 30.

People can call GEC at 477-9791 to make an appointment for in-office voting or to request homebound voting.

Last week, GEC also caught two individuals who voted twice, a violation of election laws. The individuals could face felony charges, according to Pangelinan. The election commission referred the matter to the Office of the Attorney General.

Looking for a job?

Pangelinan, at the Mayors' Council meeting, also requested that mayors help in finding people who could be temporarily hired and relied upon as election workers.

Each election worker will be paid $200, and their main duty on Election Day is to help precinct officials with the curbside voting and do voter screening for temperature, mask or social distancing, among other things in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

GEC needs 150 election workers.

Election workers are separate from the 335 precinct officials that GEC is also hiring, for a stipend of $450.

Pangelinan said the main difference is that precinct officials will have "custody of the ballot," and election workers won't.

Training is ongoing for all these individuals, but GEC continues to recruit people since not everyone shows up during training.

For example, out of the 100 invited to a training session Monday, 67 showed up. On Tuesday, 71 of the expected people came.