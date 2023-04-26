As Earth month comes to an end, so does the "Telling Tales with Trash" recycled art exhibit, which features sculptures crafted by students of all ages from garbage they collected in the community.

The exhibit features 18 art pieces from 11 schools that were entered into Micronesia Climate Change Alliance's second annual competition, which challenged students to transform trash into treasure.

"Through this initiative, students ... made trash into artistic sculptures that are relevant to our islands' and regions' local stories,'' Cami Egurrola, MCCA director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post. "This year we are working with Guam Green Growth and the (University of Guam) Center for Island Sustainability, and we collaborated to make our theme for this year, 'Rediscovering our Island’s abundance.'"

The project, created in part with the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, has had the recycled trash sculptures on display at Guam Premier Outlets since April 3. The exhibit will be open for public viewing until April 28.

Participating students were encouraged to collect trash at their homes and schools and in the community, a task students performed for the sake of art and the environment.

“This year we were very surprised by the excitement from one of our participants from John F. Kennedy High School. They actually hosted cleanups for one of their school clubs to be able to collect the trash for their sculpture, and were able to use these materials to create a lemmai tree. We had students from Inalåhan Elementary School craft using household items into a sculpture of Chief Gadao,” said Egurrola.

Full STEAM ahead

The competition incorporated the use of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – subjects by requiring students to collect data about the trash they used in their art pieces.

“We opted for them to use a data tracking sheet for them to track the materials they used. This included the description of the materials they used, whether it was newspaper, cardboard, plastic containers, plastic spoons, garbage bags, aluminum cans; and also to include the brand, so they can be conscious of consumption; the weight of the materials; (the) number of items gathered, and how they collected the trash,” Egurrola said.

The students also were asked to describe how the recycled material was used in the artwork, “Whether it was used to the base or whether it was an aesthetic choice to add to the sculpture,” Egurrola said.

Teaching youth the concept and importance of recycling, she said, moves the island close to a better environment for future generations.

“Guåhan creates over 300 tons of trash every single day. Most of this is single-use plastic and waste that will remain in our landfills for an extended time. Our children’s children will see this plastic. At MCCA, we find it very helpful to include our youth in this conversation of our consumption and the way we view waste and incorporate our lifestyle decisions into the way we consume these products,” she said.

More than 360 students participated in the upcycle art competition, including some college students, who MCCA hopes will become stewards of the environment.

"We hope that as these children gather this trash, and they’re more mindful of the waste they consume during this collection process for this art exhibit, that they see the effects of waste consumption and where the waste goes,” Egurrola said.

"We are aiming to divert over 1,500 pounds of trash with this exhibit,” she said. “Some schools have shown interest that they want to take the art piece back to their campus, but we are also working with our community partners at G3, the UOG CIS and UOG Sea Grant and Numalo’ Refillery to house these sculptures.”

On display

Sculptures from last year’s competition have been placed on display in locations and events including the Guam International Airport and the UOG 2023 Conference on Island Sustainability.

This year’s "Telling Tales with Trash" art sculpture is on display at GPO for public voting until April 27.

"There are QR codes on the bottom of each piece, so you can vote for your favorite piece. At our awards ceremony, we have different age categories that you can vote for, then at the end we also have a people’s choice award,” Egurrola said. "We would really love the community to turn out and support the young artists. We feel like storytelling is critical to telling the story of the climate crisis of our region, and we want to encourage our youth to continue to use art as a way to inspire their community and continue this conversation about the values we have already in our community about saving the Earth and caring for it.”

Winners receive cash prices that will go toward their respective schools. An awards ceremony to announce winners will be held at 6 p.m. April 28.