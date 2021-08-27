Guam wears the slogan "Where America's day begins" but when it comes to vice presidential or presidential trips to the Asia Pacific, the island is often just a refueling stop.

The latest to make the fuel stop on Guam is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, aboard Air Force Two, landed on Andersen Air Force Base around 1:20 a.m. Friday. She was returning from an official trip to Vietnam and was en route to Hawaii for scheduled meetings with the military officials and the Aloha State's officials.

Andersen Air Force Base's Public Affairs Office confirmed Air Force Two made a refueling stop on Guam but Harris did not get off the plane and wasn't able to meet with the troops on the air base.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero did not meet with Harris, according to the governor's office.

Refueling stops normally last about an hour.

Visitors from the White House have typically just stopped by for refueling over the last few presidential administrations.

• In June 2018, then-President Donald Trump stopped by for refueling on Andersen Air Force Base and had a brief photo opportunity with then-Gov. Eddie Calvo abord Air Force One.

• In November 2018, Vice President Mike Pence broke bread with troops on Andersen Air Force Base's dining hall during his nearly three-hour stopover but did not venture out of the base's gates.

• June 2017, on their way to Bali, the Obamas made a fuel and aircraft servicing stop on Guam, where former President Obama shook hands with ground staff at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

• In November 2011, President Obama, aboard Air Force One, made a Guam stopover for about an hour but stayed within Andersen.

• In November 1998, then-President Bill Clinton gave a speech in front of a massive audience at the governor's complex at Adelup on his way home from Asia. Clinton was the last president to meet the locals on Guam outside of Andersen Air Force Base

• In 1995, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Guam and attended a ballroom reception at the Hyatt Regency Guam. She stopped The stopover was part of her trip to China.

• In April 1986, then-President Reagan made an official Guam visit and was enthusiastically greeted by Guam residents and military families waiving Guam and American flags.