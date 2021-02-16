Wage hike delay moves a step back

After placing the wage hike delay bill into the third reading file last week, moving the bill one step closer to a vote, lawmakers took a step back Monday and voted to place the matter back into the second reading file.

Sen. Mary Torres, a sponsor to the delay measure, Bill 24-36, was among the senators who supported the motion.

The minimum wage hike, the second of two, is set to take place on March 1. Bill 24 would need to be passed in time to also allow the governor the 10 days allotted to either act on the bill or let it lapse into law.

Other than reconsidering Bill 24, lawmakers spent part of session Monday adding bills into the session agenda, including the measure on the nurse licensure compact from Sens. Torres and Amanda Shelton and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Bill 13-36 would adopt the Nurse Licensure Compact as well as establish additional duties for the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners to facilitate the compact.

The Nurse Licensure Compact allows nurses to possess one multi-state license with the ability to practice in their home state and other compact states. Proponents argue adopting the compact will help alleviate nursing shortages on island.

Others have voiced concerns that the compact would encourage local nurses to leave Guam for jurisdictions with better pay. However, Jim Puente, the director of the Nurse Licensure Compact, says the claim has no merit.

Separation of powers

Another measure added was Bill 11-36, which would require legislative authorization to extend a public health emergency.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is critical of the proposal, stating that "Restoration of Separation of Powers Act," as Bill 11 is named, would do just the opposite, and violate the separation of powers doctrine.

The bill would also unnecessarily slow down responses to public health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor.

Meanwhile, Speaker Therese Terlaje celebrated moving Bill 39-36 into the voting file Monday. That bill proposes to give more authority to the Department of Land Management to enforce terms and conditions imposed by the Guam Land Use Commission even if the property is transferred.

"This bill could close these potential gaps in the ability to ensure projects are compliant by creating opportunities at multiple layers to catch any violations and work with project managers to rectify these issues before it's too late," Terlaje stated in a release.

On the agenda

Measures on the agenda include:

Bill 39-36: Enforces the terms and conditions of conditional use permits, variances and zone changes. Moved to third reading voting file.

Bill 14-36: Fast-tracks Guam Land Use Commission conditional use applications for temporary workers housing facilities during pandemic conditions of readiness. Moved to third reading voting file.

Bill 38-36: Establishes an administrative fine for directors of member agencies of the Application Review Committee who fail to provide required reports or position statements on land use applications. Moved to third reading voting file.

Bill 13-36: Adopts the Nurse Licensure Compact and establishing duties for the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners to facilitate the compact.

Bill 11-36: Requires legislative authorization to extend a declaration of a state of public health emergency