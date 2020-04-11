Wait for decision in teen murder trial nears one month

A Superior Court of Guam judge continues to mull over a defense request to dismiss serious criminal charges against Brandon Michael Acosta in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

As of Friday, no decision has been filed in the Judiciary of Guam.

Acosta’s trial has been paused since mid-March, as Judge Vernon Perez has taken the defendant’s request to dismiss certain charges under advisement.

It’s unclear when the case will be heard. The Judiciary closed the majority of its operations due to the government shutdown caused by COVID-19. According to the courts, all civil and criminal trials are suspended – without exception – until no earlier than May 6, or until further order of the court.

Defense attorney William Pole contends the prosecution failed to prove that Acosta sexually assaulted the victim or that the sexual assault occurred prior to the teen's death.

The FBI testified during trial that Acosta’s DNA evidence matched the samples collected from Nauta’s body.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said all of the evidence has been collected and, at this point, it’s too late for the defendant to argue for the aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct charges to be dismissed.

“I want to put all my effort in making a right decision to determine how this may or may not go forward,” Perez said following arguments on the motion during a March 17 hearing.

Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda in June 2018. Acosta was charged with her death four months later after he allegedly confided in an inmate at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen’s death, court documents state.