At 41 years old, Maria Harris knew it was just a matter of time before she would get the vaccine that she said will help protect her loved ones even more from COVID-19.

"I've been waiting for this day," the mother of two said.

Emily Hernandez, 40, said getting that added layer of protection for her family made it worth the wait.

"I've been waiting for my turn since they started giving vaccination last year," the mother of three said, adding that travel planned for June will be more convenient because she will be fully vaccinated by then.

Harris and Hernandez were among the first batch of residents in their 40s to get their first shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on Thursday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic. The Guam National Guard operates the clinic on behalf of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Within weeks, Guam was able to expand its vaccination priority list even more, as additional doses become available.

Prior to opening it up to people 40 and older, the vaccination priority included only those 50 and older and those with underlying medical conditions, alongside those working in health care, law enforcement and education and certain other groups of people.

"I don't fall under the essential categories so I just waited for them to lower the age bracket. My husband is a front-liner so he already got vaccinated. We have two kids under 16," Harris said, after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Jerome Eclarino, who will turn 40 on May 1, was among the walk-ins who got their first dose.

"I work as a waitstaff at Shirley's restaurant in Tamuning and, to me, it's better to be vaccinated than not," he said.

Eclarino said he lives with his elderly mother, who has chosen not to be vaccinated.

"It's her choice to make. I invited her to come today but she says no," he said. "But my mother is careful. She makes sure she wears a mask and do social distancing when she's out."

Kate Iseke, 46, made sure to get the vaccine as soon as it was offered to those in her age bracket for her family's protection, and in time for the reopening of the hotel where she has worked for the past 16 years.

"The former Fiesta Resort Guam is now Crowne Plaza Resort Guam and I look forward to its reopening, so getting the vaccine will make the workplace safer for everyone, the employees and the customers," the hotel's front office manager said.

Iseke, a mother of three, said she also encourages her friends and colleagues to get the vaccine.

"Let's make a difference," she said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said if at least 50% of Guam's adult population is vaccinated by May 1, Guam will reopen its borders to travelers and ease quarantine rules. The island's tourism has been at a standstill because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Phillip Chun, 43, and his wife, Annie, 37, got their first Pfizer dose together, in the hopes that their planned travel, for medical reasons, will be without a hassle once they're fully vaccinated.

"Hopefully, after our second vaccination, we don't have to quarantine at a hotel, coming back to Guam," the wife said.

The couple, who own Smart Town, a phone accessories store in Upper Tumon, were pleasantly surprised by the ease and organization of the whole vaccination process at UOG.

"I thought it would take an hour," the husband said. In less than a half-hour, they were done with the whole process – at least until their next dose.

Kelley Larsen, 42, director of Ohala' Adoptions, said she was looking forward to getting the vaccine, considering the number of social interactions needed in her line of work.

She said she believes it's also her civic responsibility to protect others around her.

"I want to be a part of the solution," she said, as Guam continues to strike a delicate balance between public health concerns and reopening the economy.