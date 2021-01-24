While the Guam Department of Education recently welcomed about a quarter of its population back to traditional classrooms, some schools are already seeing a growing number of students waiting to join their peers, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"I know already, we've heard there are waiting lists that are starting to build because more families are learning about the possibility of returning to face-to-face, and probably just hearing about the overall community's ability to stay safe at this particular time," Fernandez said. "So I think a couple of schools already have about 80 to 100 students on a wait list."

But those students and their families will have to wait some weeks - two or three - before GDOE is comfortable enough to expand in-person instruction. GDOE is also waiting to see how the waitlists develop among the schools, including whether longer lists will be a trend districtwide or relegated to the larger schools.

The wait lists didn't begin building this week, as all GDOE schools resume face-to-face classes, but did accelerate recently, according to the superintendent.

"Unfortunately, we don't want to immediately try to bring in all these additional students right away. What we want to do is allow our teachers and staff to ensure they're comfortable with the situation ... Every school is monitoring its own practices and its waiting list, and we'll probably come together, again, in two weeks to discuss whether schools are ready to expand the numbers," Fernandez said.

Scheduling will also be on the agenda, he added. At the moment, two or three days out of the week, depending on the public school, are reserved for in-person instruction, with any particular student attending just one of those days as they've been divided into cohorts to comply with social distancing.

"But really the limiting factor at the school level is the capacity of our classrooms," Fernandez said, referring to the 6-foot distancing requirement for COVID-19. "So depending on your school and the size of your classroom, there's going to be a maximum number of students that will be able to be in class and maintain that distancing requirement."

Outside of the wait list, GDOE has experienced a relatively smooth first week back to traditional classrooms, according to Fernandez. Three schools began Tuesday while the remaining schools welcomed their first cohorts Wednesday.

"Like (Tuesday), a lot of calm and quiet school campuses. We didn't have a large number as we usually would have on the first day of school ... All in all, I think everything turned out nice and smooth for the second day of face-to-face instruction," Fernandez said.

Private schools

The same was true for Catholic schools that began in-person instruction Tuesday, which was most of the schools, according to Juan Flores, superintendent of Catholic education for the Archdiocese of Agana.

"I think it really went great. Most of the schools got their anticipated percentage of students returning. None of the schools experienced any problems. Even the students who were supposed to ride the buses, the buses came. Not all the students wanted to ride the buses but they did ask for them. I think everything went really well," Flores said.

The Catholic schools practiced for opening in August 2020, before all schools went through extended closures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, so staff members were ready for this week, Flores added.

While their population is much smaller than GDOE, about 3,200 students overall, the Catholic schools are seeing more students attending face-to-face classes, with an average over 70% for each school now open, according to Flores.

Charter schools

Two of the three charter schools on Guam - Guahan Academy Charter School and Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School - have not yet started face-to-face classes, using the time to ensure a safe transition or survey their stakeholders.

iLearn Academy Charter School began in-person instruction Wednesday.

Rachel Alquero Stake, chief academic officer at iLearn, said the day went smoothly.

"We had a plan in place in terms of how students were going to exit their vehicles, how we were going to escort them to class, and it was really on the parents part, kudos on them, that all of the students knew exactly who their teachers were and most of them knew where their classrooms were," Stake said. "Everything went really, really smooth. I'm really happy about that."