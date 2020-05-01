While the governor's office has yet to provide an update on when federal COVID-19 relief funds will be released to households, many residents like Denise Pangelinan are left wondering if there is any financial relief for her on the horizon.

It's been over a month since she's been laid off from her job at a veterinary clinic, and now without any source of income, she's struggling to afford basic necessities while providing for her three kids and her 2-month-old granddaughter.

The Yona resident is among the 60,000 taxpayers hoping to receive a COVID-19 relief check.

However, because she was unemployed in 2018, she didn't file that year but did file for tax year 2019.

"Unfortunately, tax returns are not being processed due to the lack of manpower because of the lockdown," she said. "This means I cannot receive any economic impact assistance until they process the tax returns."

Pangelinan is qualified to receive a relief check – after making less than $10,000 last year – but she said it could take weeks before her tax return is processed.

'Who's going to be held accountable?'

"The local government has to help working-class people like myself ... leaving us destitute and the mental anguish is almost too much to bear when we are worried about how we are going to get by today," she said. "Even worse tomorrow, on top of protecting ourselves."

Pangelinan has received help buying groceries, diapers, wipes and toiletries from her sister and father – a 76-year-old veteran.

While her father does receive a fixed income, she said, he hasn't received any assistance. Pangelinan has called the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs to help her father file for assistance.

PQ "I want transparency for how the local government is spending this money, since the people clearly are not being helped." – Denise Pangelinan, Yona resident

For now, she said, she's putting her worries in God's hands, "because that's what you're supposed to do. But who's going to be held accountable for leaving the people like me and my family behind?"

Pangelinan said she wants the governor to do right by the people and release the funds to those affected.

"I want transparency for how the local government is spending this money, since the people clearly are not being helped," she said.

'I'm trying my best to be patient'

Sharlene Aflague waited for more than two hours at John F. Kennedy High School so she could be one of the first in line to receive food from the Grab-N-Go meals program.

For Aflague and the children in her family, the food program is a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's been acting as the family's delivery driver, helping deliver food or do laundry, or going out to pay the bills.

From her experience, she said the Grab-N-Go lines are getting longer by the day.

Aflague, like many others on island, has been furloughed since March, following the closing of her business that rented out linens to hotels.

"We're just waiting for this pandemic aid, but it's like it's not coming," she said. "I'm trying my best to be patient. In the meantime, I do have family members that are helping out here and there."

Aflague pleaded for the administration to wake up.

"There's too much talk and no action," she said. "But I respect them and I'm still going to pray for them."

'We have nothing right now'

Lolita Milne waited a few cars behind Aflague. The Tamuning resident said she drove to the school with her gas light flashing. She needs help to keep her three grandchildren and her son fed.

The meals she receives are also shared among her other family members.

With no other family on island, she's also asked to borrow some money from friends to help her pay for gas.

"We need help from the government to help people like us," she said. "Please, I ask the governor to help us."

It's already been two months since Milne's last paycheck, having been laid off from the hotel where she was working.

On top of gas, she's also behind on three months worth of payments for her van as well as utility bills.

Now that's she's not working, Milne worries how she's going to make these payments when she has already exhausted her savings. She said she's waiting for any financial assistance the government can provide.

Aside from the meals program, she's also sought help elsewhere, but she said, "Nobody can help me, because they're also struggling families."