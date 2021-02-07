Waiting longer for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose could be better

An additional 9,200 Moderna vaccines arrived on Thursday and another 7,800 Prizer-BioNTech vaccines were expected last night, bumping up the supply of doses on hand.

Prior to the arrival of Moderna, Guam had 2,418 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer. The low number of doses on hand did cause some concern with the vaccine committee.

Between the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam National Guard, Guam Memorial Hospital and private hospital and clinic partners, upwards of 1,300 Guamanians are being vaccinated on days when all clinics are running.

There was some discussion on delaying a second dose of both vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “very comfortable” delaying the second dose of the vaccines by a few weeks for a total of 42 days, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera.

“I myself got my second dose a week later than what I was originally scheduled for,” Cabrera added.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said there have been discussions among medical experts who say waiting beyond the 21 days for the second dose of Pfizer could actually help the body by giving it more time to adjust to the first dose before hitting it with another.

“Some medical experts say you should wait longer (for the second dose),” she said. “And that is better than taking it on the 21st day. So in the medical community, there may be a move in the future for the second dose to be moved to a later date, beyond 21 days.”

On Saturday, DPHSS’ clinic at Okkodo High School was able to inoculate 1,028, a record number for that clinic.

“We’re trying to get everyone vaccinated and use the vaccines we have as quickly as possible,” Carrera reiterated.

The governor has noted she’d like to reach herd immunity by July 21. That would require about 100,000 Guamanians be vaccinated.

Helping to reach that goal is the National Guard, which just got an approval for additional vaccines next week.

Last week, they received about 550 per day, according to Guam National Guard public affairs officer Mark Scott. While they had the team and facility to do more, they had to scale down because of the availability of the doses. He said they took that opportunity to provide additional training to medics.

But this coming week, they’ll have 900 doses per day, with the exception of Wednesday where they’ll receive 1,500 doses to accommodate a large number of people getting their second dose, Scott confirmed.