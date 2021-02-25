Wall printing business gives back to community

The owners of a wall printing business have found a way to give back to the community through their printing technology and are working with Guam Visitors Bureau board member and Mayor Rudy Paco on a beautification project.

Business partners Armen Karapetian and Igor Kobzev, of Design Studio Guam, launched their business to build a wall printing machine in October 2020, ordering parts from Japan, Germany, and other countries, according to GVB.

The technology uses highly durable acrylic paint that is dried quickly with ultraviolet light to print high-definition images up to 6 feet at a time, GVB stated in a press release. Paco, mayor of Mongmong-Toto-Maite, said he has worked with Karapetian and Kobzev on other beautification efforts in his tri-village.

“When Armen and Igor first moved to Guam three years ago, they came knocking at my door asking me how can they give back to the community. I welcomed their help with open arms because it was great to see people that have just made Guam their home offer their talents,” said Paco. “Since then, they’ve helped with village events, and have now offered their services with their wall printing business.”

GVB President Carl Gutierrez said in the GVB press release, "This technology can help us share beautiful images of our island and improve signage capabilities to better inform our residents and visitors in all of our respective villages.”